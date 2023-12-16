Lupi-Albanese clash on La7. “Aid in Gaza was used by Hamas and the UN did not monitor.” “Absolute nonsense, you’re talking about proven facts”

#LupiAlbanese #clash #La7 #Aid #Gaza #Hamas #monitor #Absolute #nonsense #youre #talking #proven #facts

Hot clash a Coffee Break (La7) tra Francesca Albanesespecial rapporteur of theHim on the human rights situation in Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, and the leader of We Moderates, Maurizio Lupi.

The deputy defends the right to self-defense of Israelrejecting the definition of ‘genocide’ taking place on the Palestinians and not too implicitly accusing the UN of poor supervision of humanitarian aid in Gaza: “I would like to understand if in all the previous years, the UN observed how it was used by Hamas and these funds from terrorists. I remember that Under the bombed hospitals there are terrorist bases. I don’t justify what happened, but we need to have a clear judgment, why now passing off Israel as terrorist is a disgrace“.

The host echoes him Andrea Pancani who asks Albanese what the UN has done to ensure that in recent years “of the many aids arriving in Gaza, these were not transformed into the tunnels and weapons of Hamas”.

The jurist replies: “There are very rigorous controls and there is a report that is made every 6 months to the USA, which until a few years ago was the largest donor to UNRWA (United Nations Agency for the Relief and Employment of Refugees Palestinians in the Near East, ndr). It is absolutely nonsense that the United Nations passes funds to Hamas. It is very dangerous to say certain things especially in this delicate situation. The aid did not go to Hamas.”

Lupi shakes his head and Albanese asks the politician: “Then bring me the evidence. Here we talk about facts. And there is no proof. His claims about the presence of command bases under the hospitals were also denied by the same journalists who covered the Israeli military operation against the hospital Al-Shifa. The tunnels have always been there but Where was the Hamas command base in that destroyed hospital? There was not“.

And he adds: “In reality, today Hamas would not have become a threat, nor would it have been so strong if they had not been there 16 years of Israeli siege. I don’t claim to change the point of view of those in the studio, but for the benefit of the people at home, please, let’s talk about proven facts, otherwise it becomes misinformation“.

“His is an opinion like mine – replies Lupi, who reiterates his criticisms of the UN and accuses Albanese of ‘hiding the truth’ – The facts, however, are dramatically clear for all to see. If they come to her house, kill her children, burn her children, cut off her head, how will she react?

“Before October 7 – replies Albanese – there were 5 wars in Gaza, which caused thousands of deaths, including 1000 Palestinian children. If the violence unleashed by Hamas against Israelis on October 7 were to justify what Israel is doing, then this should be an argument that Hamas’s reaction was proportionate. Clearly not my topic, but please, let’s stop making people believe that the horror in Palestine began on October 7th, because it’s not like that“.