I assume that it will not be news to anyone that Ainārs Šlesers used to be one of the most prominent Russian fans in Latvia. At the moment, this excitement may not have completely disappeared, but at least it has subsided a little. The geopolitical situation does not really allow for excitement. So it is quite clear that it was necessary to find some new communist country that does not respect human rights to root for. The People’s Republic of China is a pretty logical choice.

But first about Russia. In case someone forgets or simply hasn’t followed the news headlines before. Here will be a couple of older and also very recent clippings from news in the media and social networks:

2007. On Saturday, the leader of the First Party of Latvia, Ainārs Šlesers, will offer to start a discussion on the right of non-citizens to elect municipalities at the party congress.

2014. “I am categorically against the fact that Russian schools in Latvia would be closed in 2018, which is currently proposed by all parties in power at the moment. [..] I am currently worried that the majority of Russians in Latvia know Latvian after finishing school, but Latvians no longer know Russian.”

2014. “I believe that all Latvian schools should switch to a trilingual system and that in Latvian schools the Russian language should be as mandatory as the Latvian language.”

2014. Businessman Ainārs Šlesers, who is going to return to politics in the fall, believes that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia should not have included three “pro-Kremlin singers” on the list of undesirable persons. [..] Of course, Latvia should support the general EU sanctions against Russia, but Russia is our closest neighbor, and Latvia itself can suffer from sanctions, the former economy minister reminded. “Russia can do without Latvia, but it will be difficult for Latvia,” he said.