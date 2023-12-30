Luxury store delivered by Klos – oe24.at

#Luxury #store #delivered #Klos #oe24.at

One day before the New Year’s Eve trail, the organizers set up a mobile toilet street in Vienna’s Goldschmiedgasse. Right in front of Manuela and Ernst Fischer’s Philipp Plein store.

Vienna turns into a party zone again on New Year’s Eve. The 32nd New Year’s Eve Trail winds its way through the city again. The town hall square and the market near the Ferris wheel are also there again. Preparations for the celebrations began on Saturday – to the annoyance of business owners.

“The smell hits the store”

“I thought I was going to be hit in the morning when I wanted to open the shop,” says Manuela Fischer, rightly indignant, in the oe24 talk.

© oe24

×

The distance between the entrance to the store and the toilets is just 1.80 meters. “Especially today we were hoping for a lot of tourists, but now I can close it. “The smell of the toilets permeates the business,” says Fischer angrily.

© oe24

×

It is unclear why the toilets will not be installed until tomorrow.

© oe24

×

Also Read:  “Being bald will be a choice”: an operation and two pills change the fight against alopecia | Health & Wellness

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Finance has already published the new IRS withholding tables for 2024
Finance has already published the new IRS withholding tables for 2024
Posted on
Aluminum Redmi Watch 4 with HyperOS will look to Europe!
Aluminum Redmi Watch 4 with HyperOS will look to Europe!
Posted on
Simona Halep, unbelievable gesture before the New Year: “The employees remained masked!”
Simona Halep, unbelievable gesture before the New Year: “The employees remained masked!”
Posted on
Sporza Yearbook – “Hamburgers and doing nothing at all”, is how Vermeeren relaxes after his overwhelming year
Sporza Yearbook – “Hamburgers and doing nothing at all”, is how Vermeeren relaxes after his overwhelming year
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News