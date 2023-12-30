Luxury store delivered by Klos – oe24.at

#Luxury #store #delivered #Klos #oe24.at

One day before the New Year’s Eve trail, the organizers set up a mobile toilet street in Vienna’s Goldschmiedgasse. Right in front of Manuela and Ernst Fischer’s Philipp Plein store.

Vienna turns into a party zone again on New Year’s Eve. The 32nd New Year’s Eve Trail winds its way through the city again. The town hall square and the market near the Ferris wheel are also there again. Preparations for the celebrations began on Saturday – to the annoyance of business owners.

“The smell hits the store”

“I thought I was going to be hit in the morning when I wanted to open the shop,” says Manuela Fischer, rightly indignant, in the oe24 talk.

The distance between the entrance to the store and the toilets is just 1.80 meters. “Especially today we were hoping for a lot of tourists, but now I can close it. “The smell of the toilets permeates the business,” says Fischer angrily.

It is unclear why the toilets will not be installed until tomorrow.

