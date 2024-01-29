Łużycka Street and parking at the SKM terminus

#Łużycka #Street #parking #SKM #terminus

– Since there is a fee for parking at ul. Kielecka and at the Witomiński cemetery, it may be justified to introduce parking fees at ul. Łużycka and the loop at SKM Redłowo, where cars are sometimes left by various companies. I guess rotation is needed? – asks our reader, Mr. Karol. Officials say clearly: there will be no fees there.

Around the street Łużycka is Gdynia’s office area, where many companies have their headquarters. Parking spaces are located along the street. They are free of charge, but according to some drivers, the city should consider introducing parking fees there and at the SKM Redłowo loop. And they exchange arguments.

– Since there is a fee for parking at ul. Kielecka next to the SKM station and located next to the Witomiński cemetery, so why not introduce fees in this place as well. Especially since many people park here for the whole day, while, for example, at the cemetery, no one leaves their car and walks around the cemetery for eight hours. Moreover, the city encourages people to switch to public transport, you write Karol.

The reader’s opinion is confirmed by the observations of other drivers. There were times when the parking lot at the Redłowo SKM terminus was filled with cars for minutes. They claim that it is difficult to find a free place here during the day.

On the other hand, there are no houses or apartments in these places, which is pointed out by officials who explain that the paid parking zone is supposed to give as many people as possible a chance to park, and the key word is rotation.

No one in Gdynia is currently planning to expand the paid parking zone to include these spaces.

– The number of available spaces, in our opinion, covers the demand for parking spaces in this place. Therefore, there is no need to force rotation by introducing a Paid Parking Zone – replies Agata Grzegorczyk, spokesman for the Municipal Office in Gdynia.

There is also no chance for changes to take place on Kielecka and Witomińska, where both parking lots could cease to be paid.

– Parking lot at ul. Kielecka is too small to function as a “park & ​​ride” and is located too close to the city center. The purpose of charging parking fees in SPP is to increase the turnover of parking spaces and organize parking in the city – this makes it easier to find a parking space and reduces car traffic in the zone – explained Magdalena Wojtkiewicz, spokeswoman for ZDiZ in Gdynia, last year.

