LVBP 2023-24 results for the Round Robin LIVE, January 18: find out the games for TODAY, pitchers, lineups and positions | baseballplay | IVC | Simple TV | Venevision | watch lvbp online free | Baseball

18:08LVBP LIVE results: play ball!

The Round Robin of the LVBP 2023-24 becomes more than electrifying every day; Its protagonists are Tiburones de La Guaira and Cardenales de Lara and Leones del Caracas in the fight to access the grand final of Venezuelan baseball. In that sense, if you also want to know how Bravos de Margarita and Tigres de Aragua are doing, follow LIVE HERE, in La República Deportes, the incidents and results of TODAY, Thursday, January 18.

LVBP 2024 Results TODAY LIVE: follow HERE all the games of the Round Robin on January 17

TODAY’s results from tonight!

Below, we present how TODAY’s day ended in the LVBP 2023-24 Round Robin:

LVBP 2024 Results LIVE TODAY: Leones 4 – Tigres 2

With Mayora’s strikeout that delivered the last out, Leones win the game against Tigres 4-2 at the Monumental Simón Bolívar and the long-haired squad clings to the possibilities of accessing the remaining spot for the grand final of the LVBP.

LVBP 2024 Results LIVE TODAY: Leones 4 – Tigres 2

Wilfredo Tovar earned a ticket after Severino’s poor performance and one more run was achieved for Leones. Drake scored and now Noriega goes to bat in this eighth inning of the bottom half. Tigers fall 4-2.

LVBP 2024 Results LIVE TODAY: Sharks 4 – Cardinals 2

The sixth inning begins shortly and the Cardinals now fall 2-4 against Tiburones de La Guaira.

End of the fifth inning!

The fifth inning ends for Leones, who are up 3-0 against Tigres.

LVBP 2024 Results LIVE TODAY: Leones 3 – Tigres 0

Aldrem Corredor sends a great home run and gives Leones a new run against Tigres. It is his first home run in this Round Robin. Tigres begin to become unbalanced in this fifth inning of the bottom half.

Another strikeout for Fermín!

José Pérez again sends Freddy Fermín off the field by striking out and thus ends the fourth inning.

LVBP 2024 Results LIVE TODAY: Leones 2 – Tigres 0

Leones get one more run through Fuenmayor, who hit a sacrifice fly that went to center field. Fermín goes to bat.

LVBP 2024 Results TODAY LIVE: Sharks 1 – Cardinals 3

With the third inning of the top half being played, the Cardenales are defeating the Tiburones de La Guaira 3-1.

Fermín struck out!

Through the performance of Jorge Pérez, Freddy Fermín strikes out in this second inning of the bottom half that has just ended.

LVBP LIVE results: Leones lineup vs. Tigers

This is how the Caracas ninth will take to the playing field: Harold Ramírez (DH), Harold Castro (2B), Yadir Drake (RF), José Rondón (CF), Balbino Fuenamyor (1B), Freddy Fermín (C), Aldrem Corredor (LF), Wilfredo Tovar (3B), Gabriel Noriega (SS) and Jhoulys Chacín (P). Photo: Lions.

La Guaira Sharks lineup!

Officially, these will be the ‘squalos’ that will take the field TODAY to face Cardenales de Lara:

Aragua Tigers lineup!

Officially, these will be the ‘Bengalis’ who will take the field TODAY to face Leones del Caracas:

The pitchers for the Lions vs. Tigers!

These will be the pitchers for the Lions and Tigers; who will collide tonight at the Simón Bolívar Monumental:

LVBP 2024 LIVE: Yadir Drake is the new reinforcement of the Leones del Caracas

After the defeat against Bravos de Margarita, the Caracas Lions They announced the arrival of the Cuban Yadir Drake, who played in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) and the Mexican Pacific League (LMP) until recently. Photo: Lions.

LVBP 2024 results TODAY LIVE: who faces TODAY, January 17?

Take note of the duels TODAY, January 17! The following teams will face each other in the LVBP Round Robin.

► Tigers vs. Lions ► Cardinals vs. Sharks

LVBP LIVE Results: Welcome!

Welcome! Follow all the incidents of TODAY’s two games for the LVBP Round Robin.

What games will take place TODAY, Thursday, January 18, in the LVBP 2023-24 Round Robin?

The LVBP 2023-24 Round Robin will have two hot games this Thursday, January 18 from 7:00 pm (Venezuela time) and 6:00 pm (Peru time).

What games took place YESTERDAY, Wednesday, January 17, in the LVBP Round Robin?

YESTERDAY’s Round Robin day had two great matches that ended as follows:

How is the standings in the LVBP 2023-24 Round Robin?

Until TODAY, Thursday, January 18, this is how the standings go in the Round Robin of the LVBP 2023-24:

Pitchers from YESTERDAY, January 17, at the LVBP 2024

Sharks vs. Cardinals

G: Darwinzon Hernandez | Q: Ricardo Pinto

Lions vs. Tigers