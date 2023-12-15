LVMH and UNESCO: Together for Biodiversity

#LVMH #UNESCO #Biodiversity

The LIFE 360 Summit at UNESCO was a space for discussion and sharing on environmental issues, with the active participation of personalities from the institutional, artistic and sporting world. Fruitful discussions took place, involving key players such as Natalie Portman, Christophe Béchu, Virginijus Sinkevičius, Georgina Grenon, and Léon Marchand, illustrating the group’s willingness to collaborate with varied stakeholders, including representatives from the public sector and NGOs.

Furthermore, in addition to the introduction of Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO, Antoine Arnault, Image & Environment of LVMH, and Hélène Valade, Director of Environmental Development of LVMH, several Chairman and CEOs of the Maisons of the Group participated in the opening plenary session to share their best practices and present their ongoing quest to exceed environmental expectations.