LVMH gives Stoxx 600 a ride to two-year highs. Oil on the rise – Markets in a minute

#LVMH #Stoxx #ride #twoyear #highs #Oil #rise #Markets #minute

LVMH gives Stoxx 600 a ride to two-year highs

The main European indices applauded the results of LVMH, one of the most valuable listed companies in Europe, and turned green in the last session of the week.

The European benchmark index, Stoxx 600, gained 1.11% to 483.84 points, the highest value since January 2022, and recorded its best week since November, appreciating 3.11%.

The household items sector (5.25%) was the one that jumped the most, followed by the food sector (2.45%) and the automobile sector (1.48%). In the opposite direction were only two segments, that of “utilities” (water, electricity, gas), which fell 0.78%, and that of technology – which lost 0.82%.

Among the main movements, LVMH rose 12.8% to 773.1 euros, on the day it announced a 10% increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, derived from resilient demand, including from the Chinese market.

In his communication to investors at the end of this Thursday, Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, said he was still “very confident” for this year.

In turn, alcoholic beverage brand Remy Cointreau rose 15.2%, after the company revealed that it recorded a smaller-than-expected drop in sales in the third fiscal quarter.

“The markets will be in ‘no-man’s land’ until there are developments in the long-awaited interest rate cuts”, Ricardo Gil, head of Trea Asset Management, told Bloomberg.

“We still have a few months before this happens and macroeconomic data and the way companies are dealing with margins will also be key points”, he added.

Also Read:  "Bild": Russia may attack Europe in 2024 or 2025 - Respublika.lt

Among the main Western European indices, the German Dax added 0.32%, the French CAC-40 jumped 2.28%, the Italian FTSEMIB gained 0.73%, the British FTSE 100 rose 1.4% and the Spanish IBEX 35 advanced 0.2%. In Amsterdam, the AEX registered an increase of 0.35%.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Why did I. Šimonytė come up with the idea of ​​killing pensioners? – Respublika.lt
Why did I. Šimonytė come up with the idea of ​​killing pensioners? – Respublika.lt
Posted on
Record of North Korean hackers. They stole $1 billion in a year.
Record of North Korean hackers. They stole $1 billion in a year.
Posted on
Farewell to the first flying machine on another planet: Martian helicopter Ingenuity (2021-2024)
Farewell to the first flying machine on another planet: Martian helicopter Ingenuity (2021-2024)
Posted on
MADAGASCAR CUP – FINAL
MADAGASCAR CUP – FINAL
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News