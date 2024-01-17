Lyon raised an offer for İsmal Yüksek; Extraordinary meeting in Fenerbahçe

İsmail Yüksek in Fenerbahçe, who made a name for himself with the transfers he made during the half-time, became the favorite of European clubs. A serious offer was made for the national star.

FIRST OFFERS

Olympique Lyon was interested in İsmail Yüksek, Fenerbahçe’s rising star.

It turned out that the French club’s first offer was 12 million euros in total. This suggestion, which was offered with bonuses, was not found sufficient for the yellow-dark blue team.

EXPECTATION IS 18 MILLION EUROS

Fenerbahçe requested to exceed this offer after receiving the offer from the French team Lyon. The management requested a total transfer fee of up to 18 million euros.

SECOND OFFER FROM LYON

According to the news of Sercan Hamzaoğlu; Olimpik Lyon increased its offer for İsmail Yüksek to 12 million euros and bonuses.

Ali Koç will meet with İsmail Kartal and İsmail Yüksek upon this offer and make his final decision.

STUTTGART IS ALSO ACTIVE

Olympique Lyon and Fenerbahçe had previously faced each other regarding the transfer of Krunic. The French also wanted the Bosnian football player, and the yellow-dark blue team won this fight. Unable to fill the gap at number 6, Lyon turned to the younger and more promising Ismail. It was emphasized that İsmail Yüksek was also of interest to the German team Stuttgart. However, Fenerbahçe will not sell the player unless they get the money they want.

