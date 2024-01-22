M 7.0 Earthquake Occurs on China Border, Felt as Far as India

Jakarta

An earthquake measuring magnitude (M) 7.0 rocked the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region, China. The earthquake was felt as far away as India.

Reported AFPTuesday (23/1/2024), a local TV channel in the Indian capital, New Delhi, reported that a strong earthquake had occurred in the city, which is about 1,400 kilometers away.

The earthquake occurred at around 02:00 local time (1800 GMT Monday) at a depth of 27 kilometers (17 miles) in China’s Xinjiang region, 140 kilometers west of the city of Aksu.

Shortly after, three more earthquakes were recorded in the area, with magnitudes of 5.5 and 5.1 and 5.0.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said there was a possibility of loss of life due to the earthquake. However, the USGS has not received reports of casualties in the mountainous and rural areas where the earthquake occurred.

“Significant damage is possible and the disaster is potentially widespread,” the report said.

Tuesday’s earthquake came a day after landslides buried dozens of people and killed at least eight in southwest China.

An earthquake last December also occurred in the northwest of the country, killing 148 people and displacing thousands of people in Gansu province.

