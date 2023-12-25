M. Sandu will seek a second term as President of Moldova

#Sandu #seek #term #President #Moldova

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

This month, EU leaders agreed to open formal negotiations on membership of the bloc with Moldova and neighboring Ukraine.

Mr. Sandu said this opens a new page for 2.6 million. for a populous country that borders Ukraine and EU member Romania.

“We still have important steps to take and I promise to continue working if you give me the confidence for a new term in 2024,” she said in a post on Facebook.

She also asked the parliament to “initiate the organization of a referendum (on EU membership) in autumn next year, in which the citizens’ vote would be decisive”.

Ms. Sandu, a 51-year-old former World Bank economist, is leading public opinion polls about the presidential election.

The vote should be held at the end of next year.

A poll conducted earlier this month showed that M. Sandu is supported by about 30 percent. respondents, and 24 percent of former president Igor Dodon, who is favorable to Russia.

During the elections held at the end of 2020, M. Sandu defeated I. Dodona and became the president.

Moldova’s current pro-European government has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and accused Moscow of being behind a plot to overthrow the democratically elected government.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  Boris Johnson. Entangled to the end in the "partygate"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of strong wind and blizzard, in Alba and other counties in the country, until Monday night
Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of strong wind and blizzard, in Alba and other counties in the country, until Monday night
Posted on
Army dismantles Hamas tunnel structure in northern Gaza – Israel-Hamas War
Army dismantles Hamas tunnel structure in northern Gaza – Israel-Hamas War
Posted on
Axelsson, Rimma – [11C]AZ14193391 – PET as a selection tool for treatment with PARP inhibitors in patients with metastatic solid tumors
Axelsson, Rimma – [11C]AZ14193391 – PET as a selection tool for treatment with PARP inhibitors in patients with metastatic solid tumors
Posted on
Shenzhen tours are extremely cost-effective, state-owned restaurants are of high quality, low prices and are creative. American scholar Fukuyama said that the end of socialism is wrong!
Shenzhen tours are extremely cost-effective, state-owned restaurants are of high quality, low prices and are creative. American scholar Fukuyama said that the end of socialism is wrong!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News