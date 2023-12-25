M. Sandu will seek a second term as President of Moldova

#Sandu #seek #term #President #Moldova

This month, EU leaders agreed to open formal negotiations on membership of the bloc with Moldova and neighboring Ukraine.

Mr. Sandu said this opens a new page for 2.6 million. for a populous country that borders Ukraine and EU member Romania.

“We still have important steps to take and I promise to continue working if you give me the confidence for a new term in 2024,” she said in a post on Facebook.

She also asked the parliament to “initiate the organization of a referendum (on EU membership) in autumn next year, in which the citizens’ vote would be decisive”.

Ms. Sandu, a 51-year-old former World Bank economist, is leading public opinion polls about the presidential election.

The vote should be held at the end of next year.

A poll conducted earlier this month showed that M. Sandu is supported by about 30 percent. respondents, and 24 percent of former president Igor Dodon, who is favorable to Russia.

During the elections held at the end of 2020, M. Sandu defeated I. Dodona and became the president.

Moldova’s current pro-European government has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and accused Moscow of being behind a plot to overthrow the democratically elected government.

