Ma Ying-jeou said that cross-strait relations must trust Xi Jinping Hou Youyi: The ideas are somewhat different from mine | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

2024/1/10 15:39 (updated at 1/10 22:25)

With three days to go before the 2024 presidential and legislative elections, Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Youyi (middle) and Kaohsiung City legislative candidate Zhong Yizhong (right) used a motorcade to sweep the streets in Fengshan District on the afternoon of the 10th, urging the public to support them.Photo by Central News Agency reporter Dong Junzhi on January 10, 113

(Central News Agency reporters Liu Guanting and Wang Chengzhong, Taipei, 10th) Former President Ma Ying-jeou said in an exclusive interview with foreign media that in terms of cross-strait relations, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping must be trusted. Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Youyi said today that Ma Ying-jeou’s thoughts are somewhat different from his own; he has never had unrealistic ideas about his intentions for the mainland.

Former President Ma Ying-jeou accepted an exclusive interview with Deutsche Welle, saying that easing cross-strait tensions requires peaceful dialogue rather than focusing on military preparations for war. When asked whether he trusts Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Ma Ying-jeou said that he “must trust” the other side in terms of cross-strait relations.

Hou Youyi went to Kaohsiung’s convoy to sweep the streets this afternoon. When interviewed, he said that Ma Ying-jeou’s thoughts are somewhat different from his. From the past to the present, he has always advocated a 3D strategy, including deterrence, strengthening national defense armaments, and improving self-defense capabilities. As well as dialogue and exchanges, especially his intentions for the mainland, he has never had unrealistic ideas.

Hou Youyi said that when it comes to cross-strait relations, he must adhere to Taiwan’s democratic and free system and oppose one country, two systems. More importantly, he must preserve the way of life of the Taiwanese people and will not have unrealistic ideas just because China has any unilateral ideas.

Kuomintang vice presidential candidate Zhao Shaokang visited Banqiao Animal Home in the afternoon and said that Ma Ying-jeou is the former president and Ma Ying-jeou’s remarks do not represent Hou Youyi’s remarks. In the future, Hou Youyi’s remarks will prevail.

Zhao Shaokang pointed out that mutual trust between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is very important. If there is no trust in each other, why talk about it? However, trust is not unconditional trust, it should be conditional trust. We often say “listen to his words and watch his actions”. To trust the other party, you must also See whether the other party is sincere and observe whether what the other party does is harmful to Taiwan.

Zhao Shaokang said that compared with mainland China, Taiwan is small in all aspects, so we must be very cautious and protect ourselves first before doing anything. The current constitution of the Republic of China is the one-China constitution, but the constitution does not stipulate when the two sides of the Taiwan Strait will become different, so it still depends on mainland China. We hope that Taiwan will exert its democratic power. Taiwan itself must believe in democracy, political system and way of life. (Editors: Xie Jiazhen, Lin Xingmeng) 1130110

