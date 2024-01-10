Ma Ying-jeou said “Xi Jinping must be trusted in cross-strait relations” Zhao Shaokang: It does not represent Hou Youyi

#Yingjeou #Jinping #trusted #crossstrait #relations #Zhao #Shaokang #represent #Hou #Youyi

As voting for the presidential election enters the countdown period, former President Ma Ying-jeou accepted an exclusive interview with Deutsche Welle and said that in terms of cross-strait relations, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping must be trusted. Kuomintang vice presidential candidate Zhao Shaokang said today that Ma Ying-jeou’s remarks do not represent Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Youyi. Cross-strait mutual trust is very important, but it is not unconditional trust. It should be conditional trust, because Taiwan is very small and must be protected first. Own.

Former President Ma Ying-jeou said in an exclusive interview with Deutsche Welle that in terms of cross-strait relations, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping must be trusted. KMT vice presidential candidate Zhao Shaokang (middle) said on the 10th that Ma Ying-jeou’s remarks do not represent KMT presidential candidate Hou Youyi.

Ma Ying-jeou accepted an exclusive interview with the foreign media “Deutsche Welle” and said that easing cross-Strait tensions requires peaceful dialogue rather than focusing on military preparations for war. When asked whether he trusts Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Ma Ying-jeou said, “As far as cross-Strait relations are concerned, we must trust each other.” .

Hou Youyi said in an interview earlier today that Ma Ying-jeou’s thoughts are somewhat different from his own; he has never had unrealistic ideas about China’s intentions.

Kuomintang vice presidential candidate Zhao Shaokang visited Banqiao Animal Home this afternoon. Regarding Ma Ying-jeou’s statement about cross-strait relations, we must believe Xi Jinping. During the interview, Zhao Shaokang also pointed out that former President Ma Ying-jeou’s statement does not represent Hou Youyi’s statement. In the future, we must Based on Hou Youyi’s teaching.

Zhao Shaokang pointed out that mutual trust between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is very important. If there is no trust in each other, why talk about it? However, trust is not unconditional trust, it should be conditional trust. We often say “listen to his words and watch his actions”. To trust the other party, you must also We need to see whether the other party is sincere and whether what the other party does is good for us. We should also observe whether what the other party does is harmful to Taiwan.

Zhao Shaokang said that compared with mainland China, Taiwan is small in all aspects, so we must be very cautious and protect ourselves first before doing anything. The current constitution of the Republic of China is a one-China constitution, but the constitution does not stipulate when the two sides of the Taiwan Strait will become different, so it still depends on mainland China. We hope that Taiwan will exert its democratic power. Taiwan itself must believe in democracy, political system and way of life.

Zhao Shaokang said that he believes in the democratic system, which is the best way and system to protect Taiwan in the future; Taiwan is a beacon of democracy and can exert influence in the future to influence the path of democracy in mainland China. He believes that mainland China will also implement it in the future. democratic system.

Zhao Shaokang also pointed out that he is dissatisfied with the DPP because the DPP government does not believe in the people of Taiwan at all. When Mr. Li went to mainland China to have a few meals, he thought he might be brainwashed by the mainland to unite the front, while retired police officers went to mainland China to repair ancestral graves and returned home. Taiwan will also be investigated. Why does the DPP government not believe in its own people and Taiwan’s democratic system?

