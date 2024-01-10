Ma Ying-jeou: We must trust Xi Jinping when it comes to cross-Strait relations

#Yingjeou #trust #Jinping #crossStrait #relations

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou accepted an exclusive interview with DW on the 8th. He witnessed the “Blue and White Cooperation” ultimately ending in failure. He emphasized that this Taiwan presidential election is a choice between “war and peace.” The following interview content has been edited and published without affecting the original meaning and context.

DW: Let’s talk about recent news. China has been sending air balloons to Taiwan in the past few days, and at least one flew over Taiwan yesterday (January 7). What are your thoughts on this?

Ma Ying-jeou:Obviously, mainland China is very concerned about this election, especially the candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party, who advocates Taiwan independence for at least 10 to 20 years. I believe you have seen relevant content. I think that’s why mainland China does this, they’re a little worried about people like this.

DW: We’ll talk about Mr. Lai Ching-te in a moment. Going back to the balloon issue, do you think it is reasonable for China to use these balloons?

Ma Ying-jeou:What type of balloon is it? For the weather? Or for intelligence gathering, etc.

DW: What do you think? What do you think the purpose of these balloons is?

Ma Ying-jeou:I don’t think we would accept it, but if they got too close to Taiwan, I think our Department of Defense would probably shoot it down, but so far that hasn’t happened.

DW: Is there anything you want to say to China about this? Do you think they should stay out of this election, or do you think they can?

Ma Ying-jeou:Of course, mainland China is very concerned about the elections here, but they must also maintain the basic relationship between mainland China and Taiwan and not do anything to affect the election results.

DW: Am I understanding this correctly? Do you think they should not send the balloons over because it is considered a provocation by China?

Ma Ying-jeou:I think we need more explanation about the purpose of balloons. I believe they also understand that the situation is also very, very sensitive right now, so they have to take more precautions and not create any tension.

DW: But if it turns out that these were reconnaissance balloons, you mentioned, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense should shoot them down.

Ma Ying-jeou:I think our Department of Defense does have some instructions for dealing with these types of balloons.

DW: Let’s leave the balloon topic here for now. From a broader perspective, you and the KMT describe this election as “a choice between war and peace.” Can you explain it?

Ma Ying-jeou:DPP candidate Lai Qingde has supported independence for many years, and no matter how it evolves, he will not change his position anywhere, so I believe mainland China will be very nervous about such a person. So far, he hasn’t gone too far and hasn’t talked much about his approach to Taiwan independence, but everyone is wary of it.

DW: Vice President Lai has made it clear that he will not pursue independence. He said that Taiwan is now an independent and sovereign country and there is no need to do so. He said he would continue the line set by outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen. Do you think he is lying?

Ma Ying-jeou:His name is Lai (Editor’s note: The English spelling of “Lai” is the same as the English lie [謊言] homonym). I think they are also afraid, worried that this kind of provocation will not be good for Taiwan, especially I believe he has also received some suggestions from American friends.

DW: Do you think there might be a war if the DPP wins this election?

Ma Ying-jeou:Not necessarily, depending on what happens along the way and what they say if they win the election. The people expect the DPP to be very careful to avoid any potential conflicts, so they try not to make provocative moves.

DW: You said it was a “choice between war and peace,” but from what you just said, it sounds like you don’t think there will be a war. Can you clarify your own position?

Ma Ying-jeou:As I said, one of the candidates is a lifelong supporter of Taiwan independence. Although he tried to use more moderate terms during the campaign, this image has been there for more than 10 to 20 years, so everyone will observe if he really What will happen if a president is elected.

DW: From what you said, you put the blame for the current tensions on the DPP and Lai Ching-te, right?

Ma Ying-jeou:Yes.

DW: Isn’t this China’s fault? It is China that sends warships to approach Taiwan, it is China that sends fighter planes to fly across the center line, and now it uses balloons. These provocative military actions come from China, don’t they?

Ma Ying-jeou:Have you been to Taiwan when I was president?

DW: I don’t.

Ma Ying-jeou:So you don’t know how peaceful cross-strait relations were at that time. We have signed 23 agreements with mainland China, and cross-strait personnel exchanges have exceeded 5 million. I met with Xi Jinping in Singapore in 2015. The Economist magazine concluded that mainland China has made the most important decision in the 20th century on the issue of Taiwan sovereignty. The biggest concession since the 1980s, so they basically believed that when I was president, the bilateral relationship would be relatively peaceful. We definitely had some problems with the mainland, but they never reached the level of military action. But the DPP is different, because they have a lifelong belief in Taiwan independence, which is the biggest taboo for mainland China, so they observe the behavior of candidates very carefully.

DW: What you’re telling me here is pretty much exactly China’s interpretation of the DPP. But the DPP will say that China has molded them into supporting Taiwan independence. From the DPP’s perspective, you are repeating Chinese propaganda.

Ma Ying-jeou:No, no, no, I think as the leaders of this country, they must understand the position of mainland China and the ultimate results of their position. From the 1950s to the present, there have been some minor conflicts and even wars between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, so war is not impossible. Let me say it again, war is not impossible, although unlikely in the near future.

DW: But it shows that you do place all the blame for the current tensions on the DPP. You said there was peace and harmony across the Taiwan Strait when you were president, but the threat of war emerged after the DPP came to power.

Ma Ying-jeou:That’s why I’m asking you if you have been to Taiwan during my tenure as president. If you were here, you would know that during those eight years, there was such peace between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

DW: So this is all the DPP’s fault?

Ma Ying-jeou:To a large extent yes. Because they advocate Taiwan independence, which is absolutely unacceptable to the mainland.

DW: But President Tsai has made it very clear that he does not advocate declaring independence. She said Taiwan did not need to declare independence and defended the status quo.

Ma Ying-jeou:For those of us who observe politics every day, I think these are just some insignificant changes she made towards Taiwan independence. But if you ask anyone in Taiwanese politics, Mr. Lai has long been a supporter of Taiwanese independence and has repeatedly said he would stand his ground no matter where he is. He is not a new political figure, he has a political history that people can examine. That’s why if you ask who should be responsible, of course, mainland China is responsible, but the DPP is also responsible for causing today’s situation.

Continue reading the story

DW: You say China has a responsibility, and so far you have focused on criticizing the DPP but not Xi Jinping. For example: threatening to use force to attack Taiwan and launch large-scale military operations around Taiwan. Do you have anything to say to Beijing?

Ma Ying-jeou:Both sides are responsible, of course. But that didn’t happen when I was president. why is that?

DW: The Democratic Progressive Party will say that you are too friendly to China and that you have gone too far in trying to establish relations with China, which is why the “Sunflower Student Movement” was triggered in Taiwan. Young people took to the streets and said: You let the two sides of the Taiwan Strait Being too close puts Taiwan’s autonomy at extremely high risk.

Ma Ying-jeou:During my time as president, all Taiwanese knew that we had a relatively peaceful relationship with mainland China, with 23 agreements signed covering almost all walks of life, and the cross-border movement of people reaching 5 million people. But the situation today is completely different, which is why I asked you if you had been to Taiwan when I was president, so that you could make an accurate comparison between the two.

DW: But it is clear that the Taiwanese people ultimately rejected this approach and voted for the DPP in the next two terms, and possibly this time as well.

Ma Ying-jeou:Well, if this is their choice, they have to be prepared for some kind of action from the mainland, and we have already warned what kind of trouble they will create if the DPP candidate is elected.

DW: If China took some kind of military action, do you think that would be justified?

Ma Ying-jeou:While unreasonable, this situation is avoidable if we take the right steps, and that’s where I stand. I’m not saying that the DPP should follow the example of the French Democratic Party, but at least as leaders of Taiwan, they must handle mainland China affairs very carefully. That’s why about two or three years ago, President Tsai said that China and Taiwan were not affiliated with each other, which in my opinion as an international lawyer was a typical separatist move. She didn’t have to say that. When I was president, I never said anything like this, but everything they said could always be interpreted as Taiwan independence. They know very, very well that any issue of Taiwan independence is very sensitive in cross-strait relations.

DW: We would like to further discuss the issues of this election. Now the Kuomintang candidate Hou Youyi has talked about the need for a “3D” strategy in dealing with cross-strait relations. The first is deterrence, which requires strong military power to deter Beijing from taking military action.

Ma Ying-jeou:Most of Mr. Hou’s cross-strait policies are a continuation of my approach. I proposed at the time: no unification, no independence, and no force. He adopted these ideas. Although the policies you just described are new policies, they are not that different. I Support this.

DW: Do you think Taiwan now has a strong enough military to demonstrate effective deterrence?

Ma Ying-jeou:The question is, how much protection do you need given the current situation? I think our current situation is relatively good. If there are some military operations in the Taiwan Strait that can be dealt with, of course, if you want a stronger military, that is possible. I have been president for 8 years and I know how to deal with mainland China. The most important thing, in my opinion, is to do this using peaceful means and not having to resort to military means for everything.

DW: Let’s talk about some aspects of deterrence. First, there is a debate over military service in Taiwan. The Democratic Progressive Party extended the compulsory military service period to 12 months. Last year, Kuomintang candidate Hou Youyi discussed shortening the time to four months, but then he seemed to have changed his stance. What’s your opinion? What is the appropriate length of compulsory military service in Taiwan?

Ma Ying-jeou:I think this is natural, especially when people from the United States or the Democratic Progressive Party look at the term of service and feel that 4 months is too short, but my 8-year term is already 4 months, so there is no problem. Because we don’t want to use force to solve problems with the mainland.

DW: Do you think 4 months is enough?

Ma Ying-jeou:Yes, why not enough?

DW: Hou Youyi also talked about military spending, which currently accounts for about 2.5% of Taiwan’s GDP. He talked about slowly increasing this proportion to about 3%. Do you think this is appropriate?

Ma Ying-jeou:If you look at what I did when I was president, we didn’t spend that much on the military, because we established a communication mechanism with the mainland, not just at the top, but all ministries had counterparts, so if there were any problems, They always find a way around it without having to resort to force.

DW: So you think 2.5% of military spending is enough?

Ma Ying-jeou:Not necessarily, but if we can develop a peaceful and closer relationship with the mainland. I think almost the most problematic aspect of their policy is that you believe that military force is important or necessary. This is not wrong, but it doesn’t have to be this way.

DW: Yes, but we are talking about the “3D strategy” proposed by the KMT candidate. He mentioned that deterrence is the first, but you said that you want to reduce the importance of deterrence by shortening military service or reducing military expenditures. I misunderstood ?

Ma Ying-jeou:Yeah, you know why I think that? Because the DPP has never had a dialogue with the mainland in recent years, this is a problem.

DW: That’s because mainland China refuses to talk to them.

Ma Ying-jeou: But it is not just because of this, but because the DPP does not accept the “1992 Consensus”…

DW: I want to keep talking about deterrence. You are talking about four months of military service and a military expenditure of 2.5% of GDP. This shows that your deterrence method is not to strengthen (military), but to focus on other elements.

Ma Ying-jeou:Do you know why I think that? Because no matter how Taiwan defends itself, it will never be able to withstand a war with the mainland, and it will never win. They are too big and much stronger than us, so we should not use force to ease tensions. This (peace) is what both Taiwan and mainland people want. That’s fine if you always believe in strong defense, but in the case of Taiwan, it’s very dangerous for our people.

DW: Given Taiwan’s military spending, Taiwan needs the United States to defend itself against Chinese attacks, and if it holds out long enough, maybe Japan will come to help.

Ma Ying-jeou:This is too optimistic. You know that China’s military is much larger than ours. Do you know the Rand Corporation, an American think tank? They conducted 18 imaginary war scenarios between the United States and China, and the United States lost 18 times.

DW: You sound somewhat defeatist in the military. You feel like deterrence is almost impossible.

Ma Ying-jeou:It is very difficult. We should not rely on defense to determine our fate. Instead, we must talk to the mainland in a peaceful way so that tensions can be eased. I don’t know if you know that my visit to the mainland early last year was very successful. We worked hard to reduce the potential for conflict, rather than building up our military just to wait for a potential conflict with the mainland, which is very dangerous and will kill people, you know. ?

DW: So what did you learn from the Russo-Ukrainian war? Every country involved is paying close attention to this massive geopolitical event. What do you think?

Ma Ying-jeou:I am not an expert on Russian-Ukrainian relations, but as far as cross-Strait relations are concerned, I have dealt with this issue for 36 years, and I know that this issue can be resolved peacefully without resorting to war or military conflict. I don’t know whether the people of Ukraine and Russia feel the same way. I don’t know enough to make a judgment, but as far as the cross-strait relations that I have been working on for more than 30 years are concerned, I think peace can be achieved.

DW: If this approach fails and China does launch an attack, do you believe the United States will come to Taiwan’s aid?

Ma Ying-jeou:This is a question we ask every day, but there are no answers. I don’t think the United States will directly intervene, they will do everything possible to avoid it, because if they intervene and have a face-to-face conflict with the mainland, it may lead to a nuclear war.

DW: Biden has stated four times that the United States will assist Taiwan, which is different from the United States’ traditional vague attitude on this issue. You still don’t believe him?

Ma Ying-jeou:I think it would be difficult for the United States to make such a decision, because if a war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait and the United States gets involved, the consequences will be catastrophic. Therefore, we should make every effort to avoid a hot war, not only between Taiwan and China, but also between the United States and China. As I said, according to the Rand Corp.’s military statistics, the United States was defeated 18 times, so the support of the United States is limited, and we must understand this very clearly.

DW: In the United States, this has sparked a debate about how important it is for the United States to invest more in its military, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. Isn’t this right?

Ma Ying-jeou:No, I think military preparations should be made, and they should be done well. I’m not saying we don’t want that, we want that, but you can’t just rely on military preparations, especially when your enemy is mainland China, which is bigger than us. Many times bigger and with a much stronger army, we have to understand this very clearly. That’s why I advocate peaceful resolution of disputes. In fact, we have already established this foundation. I have been doing this for the eight years I have been president. I have visited the mainland and tried to make friends with them and really promote closer ties. This may be the solution to our problems without using force. The best way.

DW: Let’s get into the second D: dialogue. You met Xi Jinping in person when he was president in 2015. Do you think he is someone Taiwan can work with?

Ma Ying-jeou:It depends on how you work with him, I think yes.

DW: How to cooperate? After eight years of your presidency, everything has changed. Many people say that Xi Jinping himself has also changed.

Ma Ying-jeou:In fact, what is very important is the concept of the “1992 Consensus, One China, Each Representative” reached by the two sides in 1996, which gave both sides the opportunity to maintain the situation without going to war. We understand very, very well that every time a war breaks out between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, it will be disastrous and no one will win.

DW: That’s what I mean by change. Because when Xi Jinping talked about the “1992 Consensus” in 2019, he was talking about the “1992 Consensus of jointly seeking unification.” Many people, even like those from the Kuomintang, were concerned about the terminology and the need to negotiate under this consensus. There are growing doubts and the “1992 Consensus” is becoming increasingly unpopular here in Taiwan, especially among young people.

Ma Ying-jeou:I think not only young people but also the general public have misunderstood the “1992 Consensus”. During my tenure as president, the “1992 Consensus” was a very important political foundation between the two sides and was very useful to us. Not only did we never have to consider the situation of war, but it also expanded peaceful contacts in all aspects of life. This may be the best thing. The way. If we only consider war conflicts, manufacture a lot of weapons, and use strategic thinking to resist war, I think this is not the best for Taiwan at all.

DW: Is Xi Jinping a dictator as Biden says?

Ma Ying-jeou:It depends on how you define it, but the word is not important in cross-strait relations because we have to create a situation where we can live together peacefully without the use of force, and that is probably more important than any other statement.

DW: So you think you can trust Xi Jinping?

Ma Ying-jeou:As far as cross-strait relations are concerned, you have to trust him.

DW: Xi Jinping said in this year’s New Year’s speech that “unification is a historical necessity.” China has been promoting the reunification process, so do you still think you can trust it?

Ma Ying-jeou: I don’t think he (Xi Jinping) is pushing for reunification. Of course they want China to be reunified, that’s for sure, but he also knows very well that reunification cannot be achieved overnight. It will take many, many years and must have the consent of the people. So when I went to the mainland to meet with officials early last year, I told them that there are two factors that are very important for cross-strait relations: one is peace, and the other is democracy. Reunification is mentioned in our constitution. It turns out that Taiwan can accept it, but it must be completed peacefully through democratic procedures. If this can be achieved, the Taiwanese people may be interested in accepting it.

DW: You talked about your trip to China last year. Did you know that your images are used by the Chinese military to promote unification? In this video, including your image, they demonstrate their weapons and ability to conquer Taiwan. Isn’t the Chinese Communist Party using you to divide Taiwanese people?

Ma Ying-jeou:They’ve been doing this for a while. I don’t think this can stop me from trying to reduce cross-strait tensions, and I still keep telling my friends in mainland China two elements: one is peace, and the other is democracy.

DW: The ruling party now is the Democratic Progressive Party, and it is well known that Beijing refuses to talk to any DPP politician, including President Tsai. Do you think the CCP’s stance is reasonable?

Ma Ying-jeou:The Democratic Progressive Party is also trying to change its attitude towards the mainland. When we reached the “1992 Consensus”, the DPP originally believed that it was not absolutely unacceptable, but they gradually changed their policy and said that the “1992 Consensus” was “one country, two systems” and tried to merge the two. This is really not one Great way to deal with issues.

The Kuomintang and myself very clearly reject “one country, two systems”, but we believe that the “1992 Consensus” is different and is “one China, each with different representations.” If there is this basis, we can establish a peaceful solution that both parties can agree to. and democratic ways of reaching consensus. Therefore, as far as China’s national reunification is concerned, this may be a long process and must obtain the consensus of the people. This cannot be achieved in a few years or even 10 or 20 years.

DW: You’re talking about the consensus of the people, and if we look at the National Chengchi University polls we know that during your 8 years as president, more people actually considered themselves Taiwanese than Chinese, especially It’s young people. Do you think this is a trend? These people not only reject “one country, two systems” but also do not agree with the “1992 Consensus.” The people here tell you: we don’t want this thing anymore.

Ma Ying-jeou:I think it is very important for young people to understand the nature of cross-strait relations and what the “1992 Consensus” means to them. What I mean by the “1992 Consensus” is “One China, Each Expression”, so the concept of “One China” is there, but we don’t have to follow the mainland’s interpretation. We can have our own interpretation. This is what the “1992 Consensus” means. A very important part, it can actually become a very important political foundation for cross-strait relations. But the DPP government always says that the “1992 Consensus” is “one country, two systems”, which is not the case at all.The Kuomintang and I both oppose “one country, two systems”, but I accept the “1992 Consensus”. These are two different things.

DW: So from your perspective, is it possible for the two sides of the Taiwan Strait to be reunified in the long run?

Ma Ying-jeou:No, reunification will take a long time, but until that goal is achieved, the most important thing is that the process is peaceful and democratic, and if that can be done, I think the people of Taiwan may accept it.

DW: Is there a possibility of Taiwan independence?

Ma Ying-jeou:I don’t think this is what Taiwanese are doing or want to do. I think most people understand that Taiwan independence is a very, very dangerous thing in cross-strait relations.

DW: We can see from the research that less than 2% of people think reunification is possible. Most people want to maintain the status quo, also because of the threat of war, but there are still more people who support independence than support reunification.

Ma Ying-jeou:We’re not sure yet whether they understood that independence meant war, which was a real possibility. So currently Taiwanese people don’t want to be reunified, that’s okay, but I don’t think Taiwanese people will support Taiwan independence, at least some of them understand that doing so would mean war.

DW: Now let’s talk about de-escalation. Do you think the United States is being too aggressive toward China? For example, having Pelosi visit, selling weapons to Taiwan, and other different actions.

Ma Ying-jeou:Mainland China is of course opposed to the military relationship between the United States and Taiwan, but we don’t need to take it too seriously because they have been opposed to it for 70 years, but we have our own defense and we have to defend Taiwan, there is no doubt about it, so We want to buy enough military hardware from the United States. Of course, this is something that mainland China is opposed to, but we may want to ignore this because we have our own defenses. In other words, what I want to say is that I do not unconditionally support the reunification of China. no. As I said, there are two very important conditions, it must be peaceful and democratic.

DW: What about Pelosi’s visit?

Ma Ying-jeou:She is a friend of the Republic of China, but she probably doesn’t understand cross-strait relations very well. She thinks she does, but she doesn’t.

DW: After her visit to Taiwan, many things changed. Fighters started flying over the central line of the Taiwan Strait and so on.

Ma Ying-jeou:True, I wonder if our government at least has the decency to let someone like Pelosi know that their visit to Taiwan will not help our national defense at all.

DW: Pelosi believes it is important to express U.S. support for Taiwan.

Ma Ying-jeou:We appreciate her support, but it has to be done in other ways because she doesn’t even know how to understand cross-strait relations. Just like we sometimes worry that some Americans say that we must give every Taiwanese an AK47 rifle to defend their country. My reaction was: Oh my gosh, we make a rifle that is much better than the AK47, a weapon that is comparable to the M16. So they didn’t understand the situation and made a lot of sometimes ridiculous comments, which we didn’t appreciate.

DW: If you were president, would you say no to her?

Ma Ying-jeou:Yes, I think as I said, they came to visit us to show their support, and we appreciate that, but we should know how to do it in a way that is acceptable to all parties on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and maybe we know more than they do.

DW: I think you and the DPP have a consensus in this regard, that is, essentially the status quo (cross-strait) is okay and can continue to be maintained. You said “no unification, no independence, no force.” We have also seen in Taiwan that in fact, there is considerable consensus among all parties in this regard. Yet looking at mainland China, it’s clear that the one thing Xi Jinping says he cannot tolerate is the status quo. He said, “Unification is a historical necessity” and is crucial to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. So Taiwan talks about the status quo, the United States talks about the status quo, and China talks about reunification. What do you say? This is a major fundamental contradiction. How do you solve this problem?

Ma Ying-jeou:When I visited the mainland earlier last year, I told their officials that of course I understood that Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party wanted to see cross-strait reunification, but I said that the reunification issue must be done peacefully first and democratically second. If it doesn’t work, the Taiwanese people won’t accept it. They have to think clearly.

Further reading: Spokesperson Lai Ching-te: Taiwanese people can no longer accept “peaceful reunification”

DW: Is there a unified path to peace and democracy?

Ma Ying-jeou:At least the people will think about whether reunification is beneficial to Taiwan. If they can maintain this policy through peaceful and democratic means, I’m sure this relationship, much like the one I had as president, can continue. They can certainly put forward ideas on how the two sides of the Taiwan Strait can be unified, but they should not go beyond peace and democracy. I think if they were willing to do that, in a peaceful and democratic way, we could certainly open up the discussion.

DW: Why not say to China that they must give up the threat of using force. That’s the ultimate question, right? China’s reservation of the option of using force is what creates the risk of war. Why not make such a request to them? If you want to talk to us, don’t use the threat of force.

Ma Ying-jeou:Xi Jinping recently said that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait will resolve the issue through peaceful reunification, but they will not give up the use of force. This is their position. I think at least if we have the opportunity to discuss this issue, we have to tell him: You have to remember that in order to gain the support of the Taiwanese people, you must be peaceful and democratic, but whether to accept reunification is a matter for the Taiwanese people to decide.

DW: I’m going to throw this question back to you, because I didn’t hear the answer, why not simply ask Beijing to say: OK, we promise never to use force to escalate the situation? Very simple problem solved.

Ma Ying-jeou:I’m not Beijing, I can’t give you that answer, and they may never accept that.

DW: Why not ask for it? Why would you rather sit back and wait and think: Well, they (China) won’t accept it anyway, so we (Taiwan) won’t ask for it?

Ma Ying-jeou:No, I think we said, they said the relationship with Taiwan would be peaceful, but they would not renounce the use of force.

DW: But that’s the problem.

Ma Ying-jeou:Yes. That’s why we have to discuss this issue with them and try to convince them that if you continue to use force as a last resort, you may never get Taiwan.

DW: The last question is about Ke Wenzhe of the People’s Party. We all know that the Kuomintang is trying to cooperate with the People’s Party, and you are also the coordinator. What do you think of Ke Wenzhe now?

Ma Ying-jeou:This is very sensitive. He has his ideas, and he has received a lot of support from young people… But he must understand that the DPP and the Kuomintang are the two major forces in the election. Although Ke Wenzhe has the support of many young people, as a whole As far as the public is concerned, he is still lagging behind.

DW: Do you think Ke Wenzhe can talk to China or handle cross-strait relations well?

Ma Ying-jeou:He may be accepted by the mainland because he supports “cross-strait relations”. The mainland can accept it, but it is not enough, especially as his role in Taiwanese politics is diminishing.

DW: Last question, because you mentioned that many young people support Ke Wenzhe, we all know that the support rate of young people for the Kuomintang lags behind. How to win back the hearts of young people?

Ma Ying-jeou:I think Hou Youyi actually understood the situation very well, which is why he chose Zhao Shaokang. I think Zhao is very popular among young people. He is very popular when he goes to universities to give lectures. I think this will change the situation a little bit. Although Zhao may not be able to compete with Ke Wenzhe (in terms of young people’s support), but taking into account other factors in my opinion, he is still far ahead.

Deutsche Welle is committed to providing you with objective and neutral news reports, as well as commentary and analysis from a variety of perspectives. The comments and analysis in this article only represent the personal position of the author or experts.

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All contents of this article are protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any misconduct will result in recovery of damages and criminal prosecution.

See more related news

Exclusive interview with foreign media: Ma Ying-jeou: You must trust Xi Jinping when it comes to cross-strait relations

Taro Aso: “Taiwan has something to do with Japan.” The Chinese Embassy jumped on the fence: Firmly opposed

The war across the Taiwan Strait will impact the economy. Bloomberg: The world will pay a price of US$10 trillion.

Challenges for Taiwan’s Future President American Scholars: Facing the Difficulties of Risks and Interests in the U.S.-China Competition

BBC Standing Election: The Taiwan China wanted has disappeared