Ma Zhiwei was immediately expelled from the party after she was involved in receiving funds from mainland China to run for the Democratic Party! – Politics – China Times News Network

On the 5th, the Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office believed that Ma Zhiwei, a legislative candidate for a constituency in Taoyuan, was suspected of receiving funds from mainland China to run for election. It also sent back the information of the investigating personnel and was detained and banned for serious crimes such as violating the Anti-Infiltration Law and other laws. Ma Zhiwei posted a statement on Facebook on the 6th, stating that she "absolutely did not involve any illegal behavior that would endanger the country and society."

Ma Zhiwei, the former spokesperson of the Taoyuan Party Headquarters of the People’s Party and a non-party candidate for the Legislative Council of Taoyuan District 1, was detained on the 5th on serious charges of violating the Anti-Infiltration Law and other laws for being involved in accepting funds from the mainland as campaign funds. See approved. The People’s Party issued a statement on the 6th stating that Ma Zhiwei was expelled from the party by the Central Review Committee.

The Kuomintang Party stated that Ma Zhiwei, a member of the party, is suspected of receiving political donations from mainland China. She is suspected of serious crimes related to anti-infiltration laws and has been detained for investigation and banned. In response to this case, the Central Review Committee ruled that the violation of relevant integrity regulations and the serious impact on the reputation of the party would be expulsion (expulsion from the party).

The People’s Party pointed out that when Ma Zhiwei was seeking to run for the Legislative Council, the party’s intra-party selection mechanism assumed the responsibility of checking because she had concerns about relations with China and refused to nominate her. Later, her Taoyuan party branch was also revoked. position.

The People’s Party emphasized that Ma Zhiwei is participating in the election as an independent party, and the relevant election matters have nothing to do with the party. This is hereby explained.

There are also reports from some media that Ke Wenzhe and Ma Zhiwei are merging. The Kuomintang Party stated that Ke Wenzhe’s itinerary was public information, and Ma Zhiwei hoped to use this to boost her election prospects, so she took the initiative to request a photo, and there was no such thing as being together.