Maarten finds saying goodbye to De Slimste Mens difficult: ‘I will miss it’

#Maarten #finds #goodbye #Slimste #Mens #difficult

Philip and Maarten are still there this new season, but will stop after the winter season 2024-2025. Philip cannot resist mentioning their farewell at the beginning of the new episode. “Good to see you Maarten. We announced this year that we would stop doing it. I actually thought it was quite a difficult decision, how was that for you Maarten.”

Although he is usually known for his grumbling, Maarten appears to be bothered by it. “Well, I completely understand your decision, because you have to work hard. But hey, I’m just sitting here. In principle, I can do this for another million years without any major problems. But I still think we should the two of us finally have to say goodbye. So yes, I will miss it.”

Philip quickly decides to take a different tack. “Let’s not be too nostalgic. We will continue for three more seasons.” Maarten cannot resist ending with a joke. “Therefore, we still have ninety to go. Whether we both survive remains to be seen.”

Perhaps Philip’s successor has already been found. Erik van Looy, who is in Belgium The smartest person presents, is looking forward to a TV career in the Netherlands.