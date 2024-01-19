Maarten van Rossem not a fan of Freek Vonk: ‘I would have bitten like a shark’ | RTL Boulevard

#Maarten #van #Rossem #fan #Freek #Vonk #bitten #shark #RTL #Boulevard

Freek Vonk (40) has a large fan base, but Maarten van Rossem (80) is not one of them. In ‘The Smartest Person’ the historian criticizes the famous biologist, who did something very sweet for Maarten’s grandchildren.

“I don’t think Frek’s dramatic approach to nature is wise”

Maarten says that he has met Freek before. At the time he tells him honestly: “‘If I had been that shark, I would have bitten even more.'” Maarten is referring to the Freeks shark bite years ago. “He could see the humor in that,” Maarten continues. “Then he sent a message to all my grandchildren, which I thought was very nice.”

Then comes the criticism. “He’s a very nice man, I just don’t agree with his approach to nature.” Maarten accuses Freek of ‘dramatic stuff’. “I don’t think the dramatic approach to nature is wise, but I admit: it works with children, although it gives you a very strange picture of nature.”

It’s the last episode before finals week The smartest person. Viewers walk away with ‘Mrs Stemband’ Annemieke Hoogendijk, known for The Big Mister Cactus Show, who managed to reach the final week with 421 seconds. Together with Tim Hartog, who wins the final against BBQ king Jord Althuizen.

The smartest person can be seen every working day at 8:30 PM on NPO 1 and you can watch it here.