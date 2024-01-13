Maastricht houseboat residents who were allowed to return home without water | Domestic

#Maastricht #houseboat #residents #allowed #return #home #water #Domestic

Jan 13, 2024 at 3:03 PM Update: 2 hours ago

The evacuated residents of houseboats on the Stuwweg in Maastricht who were allowed to return home on Friday are still without drinking water. This is due to a broken pipe at the bottom of the Maas.

“There is no water coming out of the tap,” a spokesperson for Waterleiding Maatschappij Limburg (WML) said on Saturday. Research by WML showed that a water pipe at the bottom of the river is broken. Technicians hope to repair that pipe on Monday.

Ten residents were told on Friday that they could return home. But according to the WML spokesperson, no one has stayed there permanently. “They are still staying in shelters in hotels or with family. But if people want to stay, they can get bottles of water from us.”

Last week, thirty houseboats along the Stuwweg were evacuated when a dam broke. One of the houseboats became adrift and crashed into a bridge, which has since collapsed and become unstable.

Rijkswaterstaat has therefore constructed an emergency dam to remove the strong current from the water. This turned out to be effective, because residents of ten houseboats received the news that they could return home.

0:46Play button

Chinook helicopters help build an emergency dam in Maastricht

Rijkswaterstaat has a second emergency dam constructed

The other residents of twenty houseboats located north of the emergency dam are less lucky. A lot of water is still leaking due to the damaged dam, which was partly closed with bags of stones and sand. As a result, those boats are partly or completely on dry land.

Rijkswaterstaat will therefore first have a second emergency dam constructed. As soon as it is completed, the previously constructed emergency dam will be breached so that the water level returns to normal and the houseboats start to float.

It is unclear when they can return, the municipality of Maastricht reports.