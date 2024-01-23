Mabululu and Zini score: Angola surprises Burkina Faso and wins Group D

#Mabululu #Zini #score #Angola #surprises #Burkina #Faso #wins #Group

Tuesday also offered surprises at the Africa Cup: In Group D, Angola defeated the favored Burkina Faso and thereby secured group victory.

Angola’s goalscorer Mabululu (Wed.) celebrates with his teammates. picture alliance / empics

“Final” in Group D: Angola and Burkina Faso faced each other in Yamoussoukro. Both were undefeated before the game and had collected 4 points each. Based on the results in the other groups, both of them already had their tickets for the round of 16 in their pockets. The group victory was still open – which promised an easier opponent on paper in the knockout round.

The favored Burkina Faso – the West Africans are in 57th place in the current FIFA world rankings – struggled at first, but took control of the game as the game went on. Leverkusen legionnaire Tapsoba had a first opportunity for Burkina Faso in the 24th minute, but the defender hesitated too long to finish and his shot was ultimately blocked. The best opportunity to date was missed by Kaboré, who shot over the Angolan goal in the 27th minute.

And then the goal came – but from the other side: Angola’s captain Fredy brought a free kick in from the right half of the field, Mabululu asserted himself energetically and headed it in (36′). The 1-0 score also went into the locker room – quite flattering for the South West Africans, Burkina Faso had more shots on goal (9:2), more corners (3:1) and a significantly better tackle rate (62:38 percent). had.

Burkina Faso unimaginative – Zini makes the decision

The script for the second half is told quickly. Burkina Faso pressed for the equalizer, Angola retreated into their own half and focused on defense. The “Black Antelopes” defended consistently and hardly gave Burkina Faso a chance. However, this was also due to the fact that, despite all the visual advantages, the West Africans couldn’t think of much to crack the enemy’s bulwark.

The second round passed for a long time without any major highlights. It wasn’t until the end of the game that things got dramatic again: First, Burkina Faso’s Abdoul Tapsoba and Angola’s keeper Nablu banged their heads together, but both were able to continue after a long break for treatment (86′). Shortly afterwards, Quattara hit the side netting with his head (90+1).

So it happened that, as in the first half against a Burkina Faso whose defense was exposed, Angola took advantage of one of its very few chances to score: after keeper Koffi had let a long-range shot ricochet forward, Zini was there and scored to make the final score 2-0 (90.+2).

Angola is the winner of Group D with seven points and will face one of the third parties from Groups B, E or F in the round of 16. Burkina Faso will face the first place in Group E.