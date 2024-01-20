Macabre discovery in Tangier

A macabre discovery was made on Wednesday in the Mabrouka district of Bni Makada, Tangier, where the body of a woman around seventy years old was found inside a house.

The discovery was triggered by a foul odor escaping from the deceased’s house, which alerted the neighbors who then called the police.

This woman who lived alone had been missing for many weeks. After the police informed the prosecution of this discovery, the house was inspected, revealing the body in an early state of decomposition.

Police investigators then examined the scene, with a view to collecting information and clues that could shed light on the investigation. The prosecution then ordered the transfer of the body to the morgue of the “Duke of Tovar” hospital for an autopsy before opening an investigation to try to elucidate the circumstances and causes of death.

