Macarena enhances research against the progression of type 1 diabetes

He Virgin Macarena Hospital bet on the investigation as the best weapon against Diabetes type 1. Proof of this is his participation in several clinical trials of immunomodulatory therapies through the Pediatric and Endocrinology and Nutrition services whose objective is none other than to try to delay the progression of the disease and to be able to promote innovation and quality medical research, in order to transfer it to society in the form of advances in knowledge for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

As the doctor details Mary Assumption Martinez Broccahead of the hospital’s Endocrinology and Nutrition service, the objective of this work is modify the immune process by which insulin-producing pancreatic cells are damaged and, in this way, protect them. To this end, different pharmacological treatments are proposed that are being evaluated within the framework of clinical trials, in which the Virgen Macarena Hospital is one of the European centers with the greatest activity.

“Preserving one’s own insulin production demonstrates a reduction in future complications of the pathology and improves the quality of life of patients,” asserts the specialist. “To achieve this, it is essential to be able to propose these therapies in very early stages of the illnessso that the capacity of the pancreatic beta cells not yet damaged can be preserved,” he adds.

The clinical and research dedication of this team to type 1 diabetes has also led them to collaborations con experimental research groups, references in this field. “Thanks to the support of the Progreso y Salud Foundation and the Ministry of Health and Consumption, we also collaborate with Cabimer in translational research projects led by the researcher Benoit Gauthier analyzing the effect of certain molecules with therapeutic potential on the inflammatory process that accompanies this disease and on the functionality of the beta cell,” they explain from the Macarena Endocrinology and Nutrition service. “The future of type 1 diabetes treatment will include therapies capable of altering the natural immune process to prevent, in some cases, the progression and, in others, the appearance of this disease,” adds Dr. Martínez Brocca.

This prolific research profile also extends to other lines of study related to epidemiological aspects of diabetes, such as that referring to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic; clinical, on the psychoemotional approach to improve the quality of life and health outcomes of people with type 1 Diabetes; and technological, related to the impact of flash glucose monitoring on health outcomes.

Type 1 diabetes constitutes the second most common chronic disease in childhood and its appearance is explained by an autoimmune destruction of the insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas. To date, insulin treatment is the only therapeutic option when this disease has already been diagnosed and requires continuous control of glucose levels for adjustment. In this context, the technology is playing a key role. The glucose sensors and, more recently, automated insulin infusion systems constitute technological advances that improve quality of life and glucose control outcomes.

For these reasons, the Virgen Macarena Hospital values ​​the center’s “decided commitment” to access to technology. Along these lines, following the guidelines of the Comprehensive Diabetes Plan of Andalusia, The Pediatrics and Endocrinology and Nutrition services offer the glucose monitoring to all people with this disease, about 2,100 in the center, and in the last two years the number of people receiving therapy with automated insulin infusion systems in the indicated scenarios has increased significantly.