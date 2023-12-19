Macau Buffet Discount｜Lisboa Buffet Buffet Limited to 2nd place, half price for lunch starting from $264 per person!There is also a buffet dinner discount with fresh seafood cooked on site

#Macau #Buffet #DiscountLisboa #Buffet #Buffet #Limited #2nd #place #price #lunch #starting #personThere #buffet #dinner #discount #fresh #seafood #cooked #site

Macau has always been one of the popular tourist destinations for Hong Kong people during their holidays. In addition, many local hotels have launched super affordable buffets to attract many Hong Kong people to spend money! Among them, the Macau Grand Lisboa buffet is very popular for its low price and good quality, and the hotel will launch a buffet lunch and buffet dinner at KKday at 9:00 pm on December 19 for as low as half price for the second person. Both have their own selling points.lunch buffetSecond place after half priceAs low as $264 per person.andBuffet dinnerThere are two types, one of which includes unlimited live seafood cooked on site, which is rarely offered at special prices, but this time it has the second person at half price, after the discount, the per person can eat as low as $600; the other does not Unlimited live seafood is provided, and the second person is half price, as low as $469 per person, which is also worth the price! If you are planning to travel to Macau in the near future, you may wish to make a reservation in advance and bring your family and friends to have a meal together!

Macau Lisboa buffet lunch is limited to half price for the second person!

Macau’s Lisboa Lisboa offers a 50% off discount for the second person in the super buffet lunch. After the discount, you can enjoy a wide range of delicacies starting from $264 per person. In addition to a series of cold seafood, seasonal sashimi, sushi rolls, and hot dishes, there are various authentic Southeast Asian delicacies. Such as the fragrant Singaporean Bak Kut Teh, the delicious Malaysian Satay Kebab, Indian Mutton Kaaba, etc. Of course, there are many Chinese and Western delicacies! You can eat all kinds of delicious food for less than $300 per person, and the cp value can be said to be super, super, super, super high!

[Half Price for Second Person]Buffet Lunch

Special price: starting from $528/2 persons (original price: starting from $394/person)

Seafood bar

Oysters

crab legs

The dinner buffet is rarely offered at half price for the second person! All you can eat is fresh seafood, cooked on site!

For the buffet dinner, the experience of seafood food is taken to the next level. You can choose a set meal with seafood cooked on site. The seafood includes unlimited supply of lobster, crab, prawn, etc., and you can also choose your preferred cooking method, such as French Baked cheese, steamed with garlic, stir-fried with salt and pepper, etc., try a variety of cooking methods in one go, it’s so satisfying! If you want all-you-can-eat and cooked seafood, the buffet dinner starts at $600 per person after discounts. If you are not a seafood fan, you can choose the regular dinner buffet, which starts at $469 per person after discounts, but there is no all-you-can-eat live seafood!

[As low as half price for the second person]Buffet dinner (including seafood cooked on site)

Special price: starting from $1,199/2 persons (original price: starting from $908/person)

[As low as half price for the second person]Buffet dinner (excluding freshly cooked seafood)

Special price: starting from $938/2 persons (original price: starting from $710/person)

lobster

Seafood cooked on site

dining environment

Lisboa “Buffet Mountain”

Address: 3rd floor, Grand Lisboa, Macau (map)

