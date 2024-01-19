MachineGames shows gameplay footage of Indiana Jones platformer – Gaming – News

#MachineGames #shows #gameplay #footage #Indiana #Jones #platformer #Gaming #News

Developer MachineGames and publisher Bethesda will release a game about Indiana Jones later this year. It is an adventure game called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in which players play as the famous movie archaeologist, including fighting with his whip.

MachineGames showed the trailer, which also includes gameplay footage, during the Xbox Developer Showcase on Thursday evening. It is the first time that images of the game, which was announced in 2021, have appeared. In Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the fictional action hero is looking for a new artifact, which he ends up in, among other places, Egypt and Nepal.

The trailer shows, among other things, how ‘Indy’, accompanied by a journalist named Gina, works her way through temples by solving puzzles and platforming. Indy can also shoot, but the trailer also shows how he uses his classic whip to both fight and move through puzzles and levels. The game will be released in 2024 for PC and Xbox, but a final release date has not yet been announced.