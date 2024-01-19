MachineGames shows gameplay footage of Indiana Jones platformer – Gaming – News

#MachineGames #shows #gameplay #footage #Indiana #Jones #platformer #Gaming #News

Developer MachineGames and publisher Bethesda will release a game about Indiana Jones later this year. It is an adventure game called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in which players play as the famous movie archaeologist, including fighting with his whip.

MachineGames showed the trailer, which also includes gameplay footage, during the Xbox Developer Showcase on Thursday evening. It is the first time that images of the game, which was announced in 2021, have appeared. In Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the fictional action hero is looking for a new artifact, which he ends up in, among other places, Egypt and Nepal.

The trailer shows, among other things, how ‘Indy’, accompanied by a journalist named Gina, works her way through temples by solving puzzles and platforming. Indy can also shoot, but the trailer also shows how he uses his classic whip to both fight and move through puzzles and levels. The game will be released in 2024 for PC and Xbox, but a final release date has not yet been announced.

Also Read:  Accident with three dead and three injured on DN1, in Prahova. The guilty driver and his wife died. VIDEO

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Dominique Marceau shares his expertise
Dominique Marceau shares his expertise
Posted on
The University of Latvia is my university / LR1 / / Latvijas Radio
The University of Latvia is my university / LR1 / / Latvijas Radio
Posted on
MachineGames shows gameplay footage of Indiana Jones platformer – Gaming – News
MachineGames shows gameplay footage of Indiana Jones platformer – Gaming – News
Posted on
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, weather, rain, live updates, score, stream, start time, teams, Big Bash Cricket, Josh Brown, Moises Henriques
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, weather, rain, live updates, score, stream, start time, teams, Big Bash Cricket, Josh Brown, Moises Henriques
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News