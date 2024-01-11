MACRO-ECONOMIC FORECAST – A growth rate of 4.8% for Madagascar this year

Atou Seck, head of World Bank operations in Madagascar.

A World Bank survey for all regions of the world predicted an economic growth rate of 4.8% for Madagascar this year. A little more than that prescribed by the initial Finance Law.

A small contradiction. If the Finance Law for this year, LFI 2024, expects an economic growth rate of 4.5% in real terms of gross domestic product, GDP, the latest analysis from the World Bank delivered this week, classifying by region the different countries, Madagascar, in the sub-Saharan Africa group, was rewarded with an increase of 4.8%. A difference of 0.3% but which can weigh heavily on these short-term prospects. “Economic growth is expected at 4.5% in 2024 with a forecast nominal GDP of 79,179.4 billion ariary”, specifies the LFI 2024. Also, this 0.3% difference would be equivalent to millions of ‘ariary.

Another nuance, if Malagasy financial forecasts are based on a growth rate of 5.6% for 2025, the World Bank attributes an increase of 4.7% in two years. But she wishes to insist on an essential point, valid for all the countries scrutinized. “The World Bank’s forecasts are frequently updated based on new data and developments in the (global) situation. Therefore, the projections presented here may be different from those mentioned in other World Bank documents, even if the baseline assessments of country prospects do not differ significantly at any given time based on the exercise. budgetary”.

Virtuous circle

The World Bank puts forward its arguments to explain its apprehensions. “An escalation of conflict in the Middle East could exacerbate food insecurity in sub-Saharan Africa. Indeed, not only would a lasting increase in oil prices induced by the conflict increase food prices by increasing production and transport costs, but it could also disrupt supply chains. Although global food and energy prices have fallen from peaks in 2022, disruptions to global or local trade and production could reignite consumer price inflation, and in turn particularly those of foodstuffs, throughout the region.

“Such disruptions, particularly in the mining and agricultural sectors, could be caused by extreme weather events linked in part to climate change. A further escalation of violent conflict risks falling growth below baseline and leading to protracted humanitarian crises in many of sub-Saharan Africa’s most economically vulnerable countries. Finally, the sharp increase in public debt service costs in many economies in the region since the pandemic has reinforced the need to reduce the level, particularly in heavily indebted countries,” concludes the World Bank.

The main thing was to find the virtuous circle of economic growth to break the cycle of poverty. This 4.8% would not be enough to solve all the problems facing the country. But let’s not be choosy after the strong contraction of 2020.

Eric Ranjalahy