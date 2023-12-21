Macron stands up for controversial Gérard Depardieu: ‘Target of manhunt’ | Gossip

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke up for Gérard Depardieu on Wednesday. The president said on France 5 that the actor, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, is the target of a manhunt.

Last week, Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said he had initiated proceedings to see whether the actor can keep his Légion d’Honneur, France’s highest award. “You will never see me participate in a manhunt,” Macron responded to that message on Wednesday. “I hate that kind of thing.”

Text continues below image.

Last weekend, the actor was also stripped of his title of honorary citizen of the village of Estaimpuis in Hainaut, Belgium. This had to do with inappropriate sexual comments he had made in a documentary.

The 74-year-old Depardieu has been accused by several women of rape and other sexual misconduct. The actor himself denies everything.

