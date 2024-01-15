MADA YOUTH BADMINTON – SCI Itaosy scores a quadruplet

The champions and vice-champions of the Madagascar youth championship.

SCI Itaosy badistas in demonstration. This weekend, this club won four titles out of the nine at stake at the Madagascar youth championships, 2023 version, at the gymnasium of the National Sports Academy in Ampefiloha. Stanis Nomenjanahary defeated Fernado Ralison of CBFJ Ambohitrimanjaka by 2-0 in the U13 boys final. Marc Elrick Riantsoa won 2-0 against Jonathan Rakotomalala of Mb2all among the U11 boys.

The Itaosy club achieved a double among the U9s. Enrick Mirija Marc defeated Brillant Rakotoharinivo of Antsirabe BC in the final duel among the boys. And on the girls’ side, Valisoa Randriamananjara removed Fihobiana Fanirilanto from the CBFJ. In second position in the medal table, Saint-Joseph Mahamasina signed, for its part, a double delighted by Miahy Andriamaherizo in the U13 girls and Metih Andriamaherizo in the U11 girls. The U17 boys national title goes to Irina Razakasoavina VTTK Ivato. Mahefa Zarafitiavana of SCI Itaosy is on the second step. The girls’ coronation was won by Vetsoniaina Onjafitiavana from Mb2all who beat Harzaz’Mandrindra Rakoto from Saint-Joseph by 2-1. And the U15 boys title was snatched by Vaillant Rakotoharinivo from ABC. Curtain on the national youth summit, see you on January 20 and 21 at the Madagascar championships for seniors series A, B and C men and women as well as veterans.

Serge Rasanda