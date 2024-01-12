Madagascar: conjunctivitis epidemic, gatherings are prohibited

#Madagascar #conjunctivitis #epidemic #gatherings #prohibited

The Ministry of Health prohibits all gatherings in cities where the conjunctivitis epidemic is rife (Mahajanga, Antsiranana, Antananarivo). The decree signed on January 10 comes into effect today. A prefectural decree should specify the framework of restrictions.

An epidemic of conjunctivitis is spreading at lightning speed in several Malagasy cities. To stop the spread of the disease, the Ministry of Health published a decree to ban gatherings in cities where the bacteria is spreading.

The framework of these prohibitions will be specified by the prefect of the cities concerned. They may be limited to the ban on the organization of shows and worship, but also extend to family reunions and the suspension of classes.

The ministry turned to doctors and medical practices to collect the latest data in order to map the extent of the epidemic and monitor its spread, L’Express de Madagascar tells us.

The very rapid transmission of this bacterial conjunctivitis surprised health personnel. This condition is, for the moment, treated effectively. Medical practices and health centers in affected towns have essential medications.

Avoiding gatherings, crowded places and respecting barrier gestures are simple and quick measures to avoid falling victim to the bacteria, specifies Midi-Madagascar.