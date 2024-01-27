MADAGASCAR CUP – FINAL

Barea Chan, Tantely Avotriniaina alias Dadafara in action, during the semi-finals against AS Fanalamanga, Wednesday

The final of the Madagascar Cup, 2023 version, will take place on Sunday, at By Pass. This will be the remake of a GTA quarter-final, at the end of which Elgeco Plus defeated CFFA, 1-0.

A 100% Orange final. Two flagship clubs from Analamanga and the country, Elgeco Plus and the Andoharanofotsy Football Training Center (CFFA), will compete in the final of the Madagascar Cup version 2023. The final duel will be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the By pass . The Andoharanofotsy team wants to take revenge against Elgeco Plus on their lawn. The latter club, defending champion with four stars in its prize list, recently defeated and eliminated CFFA, winner of the 2021 version of the Cup, with a score of 1 to 0, during the quarter-finals of the Grand Tournament of Antananarivo (GTA) , at the beginning of the month.

“It will be an opportunity for us to take our revenge. Certainly, the two teams each want to return to the title. So, we have to be ready on all levels to snatch victory and we will do everything to win,” confides the coach of the Andoharanfotsy Club, Titi Rasoanaivo. Before the last meeting between the two teams, during the quarterfinals of the GTA, Elgeco Plus had already disposed of the champion club of Madagascar version 2022, with a score of 1 to 0, in the return match of the conference phase of the previous edition of the Orange Pro League, after a draw in the first leg.

Nth title

The four-time winner of the National Cup is also aiming for a fifth star. “The match may be a remake of the GTA quarters, but this final will surely be open like all finals. The two teams know each other very well. We beat her, but with a very close score, so he will do everything to regain the victory. For our part, we will have to be ready for anything, because it is certain that CFFA will rectify its mistakes,” underlines Andry Hildecoeur, coach of the By Pass club. “Our advantage is the habit of playing and training on this field. And you always have to be careful,” he continues.

In the semi-finals, the Andoharanofotsy club won 1-0 against AS Fanalamanga on Wednesday, and Elgeco Plus suffered to eliminate Disciples FC, at the end of the suspense, in overtime (1-0). The winner of this Sunday between the team of the president of the Malagasy Football Federation, Alfred Randriamanampisoa, founder of Elgeco Plus, and the president of the Association of Elite Football Clubs of Madagascar (Cfem), Henintsoa Rakotoarimanana known as Tota , will represent the country at the CAF Cup this year.

Serge Rasanda