Madagascar must double its quota to the IMF

A deadline to meet. “By November 15, Madagascar should increase its share in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).” This is a decision taken during the sixteenth review of quotas by the Board of Governors of this institution. The first Council of Ministers of the newly re-elected President of the Republic Andry Rajoelina, last Wednesday, gave the green light to this obligation. But the report from the Council of Ministers hastens to “recall that participating in this review will allow the country to receive more aid from the IMF”. It is true that even for the Rapid Credit Facility, FCR, in order to deal with the spread of the coronavirus in 2020-2021, Madagascar only benefited 333 million dollars from this IMF financial mechanism; against 900 million dollars for Côte d’Ivoire, by way of comparison.

Towards the end of June 2023, the Malagasy State adopted in the Council of Ministers “the decree allowing Madagascar to maintain at 244 million SDRs the financial resources that it undertakes to provide to the IMF. Given the devaluation of the ariary against the SDR at that time, the Malagasy State indicated that an adjustment to what the Big Island should pay is necessary to maintain its share at 244 million SDRs and preserve its 3909 votes, or a voting right of 0.08%.

The Malagasy authorities intend to negotiate “staged payments to achieve the level of financial participation desired by the IMF”. In the process, as soon as the new government is formed, work for the last review mission of the Extended Credit Facility, ECF, will begin. With 24.4 million SDRs to unlock.

Eric Ranjalahy

