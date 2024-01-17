Madagascar seen by graffiti artist AIRJP Tagman

AIRJP Tagman will be present at the Arléo Festival from May 8 to 12 in Hell-Bourg, Reunion

For 20 years, AIRJP Tagman, the Malagasy graffiti artist, has traced his path in the vibrant world of graffiti, marking his journey with an unquenchable passion and an exceptional artistic gift. With each artistic creation, particularly during exhibitions abroad, its main objective remains to highlight Madagascar.

Currently preselected to participate in the second edition of the Arléo Festival from May 8 to 12 in Hell-Bourg, Reunion, in collaboration with the Reunion artist “Bonheur” and the versatile artist Soa, Reunionese-Malagasy singer, composer and anthropologist, AIRJP Tagman is preparing a collective creation that promises to captivate spectators. For him, being an artist goes beyond a simple creative expression, it is a vocation that took root in his childhood. Born “mpiarakandro” or ox herder, in the countryside of Tsarasaotra Ambositra, AIRJP Tagman found his first artistic support in stone and earth.

Constrained by limited means, his first drawings came to life through contact with nature. “When I herded our oxen in the countryside, I made drawings on stone or on the earth since at the time my parents did not have the means to acquire drawing materials, not even one. pen or notebook. I used nature as my canvas,” he shares. His artistic path took a significant turn when he was at Rakotoarisoa Ambositra high school. In 2004, his first exhibition materialized in the form of graffiti on a wall. Over the years, AIRJP Tagman immersed himself in the art of comics before devoting himself entirely to graffiti.

Nicole Rafalimananjara