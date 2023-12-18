MADAGASCOURT FILM FESTIVAL – Rotsy Koloina wins the Zébu d’Or

Rotsy Koloina confirms his talent in the 7th art

This Saturday, the 18th edition of the Madagascourt Film Festival ended in Mahajanga by revealing the winner of the national competition, Rotsy Koloina Andriamanantsoa, ​​who won the Zébu d’or with her film “The stories in my eyes”.

End clap for the 18th edition of the Madagascourt Film Festival this Saturday at Antsanitia Mahajanga, revealing the big winner of the national competition who won the prestigious Golden Zébu. With seven hundred and twenty votes won thanks to public voting by SMS, Rotsy Koloina Andriamanantsoa rose to the top of this category, thus offering a significant victory to local directors. “A big thank you to everyone who voted for me, even if it was a paid SMS. I wouldn’t be where I am without your support. I am extremely happy at the moment thanks to you,” declared winner Rotsy Koloina Andriamanantsoa after the announcement of the results on Facebook. His film, “The stories in my eyes”, tells the story of a child, Bozy, plunging us into a colorful and joyful imaginary universe, illuminated by the stories that his mother tells him. In 2019, Rotsy Koloina Andriamanantsoa directed her first film entitled “ConfidentiElles”, winning the Zébu d’Or in the Pan-African Documentary category during the 15th edition. In this national competition, eight candidates were selected to compete in the final.

Other Golden Zebus

Saranto Andrianavony, with his film “Maka ny fanahy”, obtained second place with six hundred and sixteen votes, while the film “Never too late” by Nataniela Randrianomearisoa ranked third with two hundred and eighteen votes. “Deliverance” by Heryfield Mathilda Bezara was positioned in fourth place.

It should also be noted that South Africa won the Golden Zebu in the Pan-African Animation competition on December 2 thanks to filmmakers Dylan Mcgarry and March Moynihan for the film “Indela Yokuphila”. Additionally, “Section 16,” a South African film by Emilie Gambade and Malibongwe Tyilo, came a long way to win the Golden Zébu of the Pan-African Documentary Competition. Mamadou Khouma Gueye also impressed the jury with his film “Xaar Yàlla”, obtaining a special mention in the Pan-African Documentary competition. As for the Pan-African Fiction competition, “Bazigaga” by Jo Ingabire Moys won the Golden Zébu.

Nicole Rafalimananjara