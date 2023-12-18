‘Made amazing and irresponsible statements amazing’

#amazing #irresponsible #statements #amazing

Contents: 1. Instead of introduction ● 2. How life expectancy has evolved in Romania and its place in the EU-27 countries ● 3. Assumptions on life expectancy in Romania in the population perspectives developed by Eurostat and the UN Population Division (UNPDONU) ● 4. A theoretical trajectory of life expectancy in Romania in the coming decades using the referential approach ● 5. Some final observations● Box ● ANNEX – two Notes. Not long ago, the Minister of Labor made amazing reckless and irresponsible statements on the issue of raising the retirement age in the context of the rise of life expectancy at birth in our country. The minister tells us [1]:

1 Instead of introduction

“So you saw that we introduced an article into the law that states that the retirement age will not be able to increase unless life expectancy increases significantly. This probability, unfortunately for us, is almost zero”.

“Therefore, it will not be possible to increase the retirement age ad hoc because the data we have analyzed does not foresee a situation in which life expectancy will improve significantly until 2050” and adds:

“All the data we worked on to finalize the pension law, of course, is from the National Institute of Statistics.”

I know specialists from the General Directorate of Demography and Social Statistics and the distinguished Professor Tudorel Andrei, with a lot of experience acquired in the field of Demography, after great responsibilities in two population censuses. They can’t think like that. It is possible that the minister told those in Brussels how the problem of increasing life expectancy in a member state of the Union, in Romania, is raised.

The article provides readers with data and arguments designed to highlight the absurdity of the views of a labor minister in a European Union country that the probability of increasing life expectancy at birth in his country is “close to zero”. The data and arguments are in the long-term evolution of life expectancy at birth in our country and in all EU-27 countries, in the current and future developments quantified in the assumptions adopted by prestigious international institutions in the elaboration of the perspectives of the population of Romania until the year 2050.

2 How life expectancy has evolved in Romania and its place in the EU-27 countries

We can see how the indicator evolved in the years 2010-2022 in figure 1. The values ​​are part of the continuous and firm rise from 1967-2009. Not even after 2013, the values ​​being in minor progress for women and stagnation for men. The recoil from the 2020s and 2021 has occurred in the context of the pandemic.

The level of 2022, on the way back, remains slightly lower than that of 2019, the age-specific mortality of 2022 still bearing the imprint of the virus’ manifestations. The gap between the values ​​of the indicator for women and men moderately exceeded 7 years, reaching 7.7 years in 2022, very high in the EU-27 table. In the context of the two developments in the figure, the life expectancy gap was increased to the average values ​​in the Union (Figure 2). The place held by Romania among the 27 EU countries is neither comfortable nor optimistic, at the bottom of the ranking, in figure 3, with a gap of 6.5 years from the average level for men and, less , of 4.1 years, in women.

The position faithfully reflects what Romanian society can offer today to the quality of life of the population from an economic, social, cultural, sanitary-medical and environmental perspective. Of course, it also reflects the attention paid by the population to the health, the level of health culture, the lifestyle. In the same figure we can see the life expectancy at retirement age. There are no differences in position.

Things are not simple in measuring and identifying the significance of the average increase in life expectancy at birth in EU countries. The reference period considered is 1996-2022 in order to be able to investigate the extent to which the ex-communist countries of the EU27, there are 11, have recovered from the gap they had during the years of the communist regimes. The intuition of the specialist was that of a greater contribution to these countries to the increase of life expectancy in 1967-2022. The rationale was well motivated: ex-communist countries had considerable reserves of mortality reduction and life expectancy progress compared to reserves in developed countries (16) where very high values ​​approached after 2010 the barrier imposed by the current state of developments and practices in medical sciences and technologies and progress could not be and are only slower. Table 1 presented the data confirming the hypothesis. Life expectancy progress was 6.4 years in the 11 countries and 5.8 years in the 16 countries for men, and 4.7 and 4.3 years for women. The latter values ​​are lower than those of men due to the fact that the gap between women’s life expectancy and men’s life expectancy was and remains higher than in capitalist countries.

Table 1. Increasing life expectancy at birth in men and women in

Period 1967-2022 – in years (Sursa: UN Population Division [2],

Eurostat [3]the author, for Romania [5])

Men Women EU countries – 27 countries6.24.6 EU countries – 16 countries from Northern, Southern and Western Europe5.84.3 EU countries – 11 countries from Eastern Europe (ex-communist)6.44.7 Romania3.63.6

The lower values ​​in our country compared to the average ones for the EU-11 countries only show a lower progress in life expectancy compared to the progress in most of these countries (the positions from 2002 in figure 3 are relevant).

The reader who did not see the article published on September 18 AC on the life expectancy of the Romanians (Life expectancy of Romanians) will be able to better understand the origin of Romania’s (and other ex-communist countries’) uncomfortable position in the European Union through the parallel between Eastern European and Southern European countries in the evolution of life expectancy in the years 1950-1990 and 1990-2020 in the two groups of countries seeing note 1 in a

Mrs. Minister of Labor and Eurostat data and the UN population division (DPONU) on the future life expectancy in Romania

Madam Minister does not know the life expectancy values ​​derived from the perspectives of the Romanian population developed by Eurostat and the UN Population Division (DPONU). We offer the data for the year 2050: Eurostat (basic script) [3] – men: 79.0 years, women: 85.0; DPONU [2] (average version) -Beat: 78.8 years, women: 84.2 years. The differences are only 1 year, entirely acceptable for such a distant time. Almost identical data reveal similar judgments and options of the specialists from the two prestigious institutions on the economic, social, sanitary-medical future of the country. And if she will have the curiosity to enter the reference [3] you will be able to see that in the Basic Scenario the resident population of Romania would reach 16.4 million in 2050 (having the two mentioned values ​​of life expectancy at birth) and you will find many other data on the future of Romania’s population. An article by his lordship on this population, as to the implications for the country, and on the number of pensioners in that population would be immensely successful. However, this serious problem does not enter the concerns of the “we” group.

3 Hypotheses on life expectancy in Romania in the perspectives of the population elaborated by Eurostat and the UN population division (DPONU)

The values ​​of life expectancy at birth in the years 2030, 2040 and 2050 in Table 2 show excellent consistency in the two perspectives, developed by different international bodies.

Two important and significant changes that will take place can be noted: the reduction of the huge gap in the year 2022 between the level of life expectancy of men and women through the more consistent increase in life expectancy for men, almost identical in the two population projections.

Population numbers would be in near-catastrophic decline in just 28 years despite optimistic assumptions about life expectancy and even outward migration. The decline will come from the deterioration of the age structure of the population, especially for the female population aged 15-49, and from the assumption of the total fertility rate, meaning the average number of children born to a woman during her lifetime. In the Eurostat projections the indicator is 1.8 and in the DPONU projections of 1.74 children in a woman. The level demanded by a stability over time of the population number is 2 children in a woman. The larger decline in Eurostat’s projections comes from the assumption of negative net external migration until the year 2045. The data in the table refer to Eurostat’s Baseline Scenario and the UNODC Medium Variant. Both are most likely. However, there are other options.

On the bleak future of Romania’s population in the coming decades, the minister and the “we” group could investigate and see why the generous measures to stimulate the birth rate in the coalition government program remained only on paper.

4 A theoretical course of life expectancy in Romania in next decades resorting to the referential approach

This section of the article is only intended to be an attempt to describe a theoretical path of life expectancy in our country in the coming decades and the results will be able to be placed alongside those of Eurostat and DPONU. The hypothesis adopted answers the following question: what values ​​would the life expectancy in Romania have if, with a time lag, the historical course of the indicator in a developed country were to be covered. The reference country is Austria.

Why is the landmark in outlining a scenario on the potentials of future life expectancy in birth in our country is Austria’s demographic history (and not just demographic history)? Because the level of life expectancy at birth in men and women in 2022 is in this country close to the average of the entire population in the EU-27 countries, in Figure 3. In addition, Austria is the most geographically developed country. -European and the historical economic, social, cultural and sanitary links, and from the communist period of the Eastern European countries, were and are more developed in relation to other countries. It adds to the quality and breadth of available data, with Austrian statistics recognized for their probity. The reserve that can be invoked is the one on the average level of life expectancy in the EU-27 population. This level is moderately moved down by the lower values ​​of the indicator in almost all 11 East-European countries but it is essentially determined by the high values ​​in 4 countries with the largest populations in the EU: Germany, France, Italy and Spain. From this angle the use of data close to the average level as a landmark could moderate over -stimulating the values ​​of life expectancy in prospective development in countries in Eastern Europe, including in Romania. But there is a countervailing argument. The values ​​in Austria in the years 1955-2022 are the expression of the economic, social, cultural and medical context of those years. It is difficult to foresee the extent to which in Romania the future decades will be close to that of Austria in the second half of the last century and in the first two decades of this century. However, there are arguments in favor of a superior medical context in the fight with diseases in the decades that come to that of Austria during the period mentioned by new progress of medical sciences and technologies, including expected positive effects (even spectacular effects) of the use of intelligence. artificial (at least in the analysis of medical images, disease detection and predicting the patient’s evolution, administration of health, treatment, new drugs).

The appeal to the reader is that of understanding the difficulties of enterprise in a complex and, at the same time, sensitive field, with all its merits and limitations (having multiple origins).

The results of the exercise are those in figure 4. It is a more complicated figure but all the explanations and details will be presented. Here is the construction hypothesis: life expectancy for men in Romania would follow after 2022 the values ​​that Austria had after the year when 71.4 years were recorded in this country, the level of 2022 in Romania. Is the year 1987. Where the hypothesis that annual values ​​of life expectancy at birth can be seen in Figure 4. A continuous and consistent ascension of life expectancy in 2023-2050, in the latter year the indicator will reach 79 years , the level of 2022 in Austria, the increase in the period 2023-2050, in 28 years, being 7.5 years. The preservation of the high growth rate is motivated by the low level of the indicator in 2022 in our country (and in previous years). An identical reasoning would lead to a life expectancy in 2050 in women of almost 84 years, the level of Austria in 2022. The increase would be lower compared to that of men, 4.6 years old, the level of life expectancy being Apprecibly greater in women in 2022. An observation not lacking in interest and significance: with the hypotheses used, the gap between the life expectancy of women and men would be reduced after 2032 to 5.8 years compared to 7.7 years in the year 2022

If we return to the data in table 2, we will notice a very good alignment of the values ​​from the prospective exercise with the values ​​from the Eurostat and DPONU projections.

5 Some final remarks

The article can be an x-ray of the evolution of life expectancy at birth after 1955 and can outline possible developments in the coming decades from two prestigious international bodies in demographic forecasting. The exercise proposed by the author is realistic in relation to the data in the projections of the two bodies. Coherence comes from the complex nature of the indicator, from stability and even rigidity in developments, the use of annual data on the distribution of deaths and the population at 100 ages, a reflection of the stability of the action of economic, social, cultural, educational, medical and other factors in modeling the historical walk of European democratic societies.

The life expectancy at birth is the mirror of the degree of general development and the civilization of a population. Everything is reflected in it: the standard of living, the quality of housing, the lifestyle, the level of education, the culture of health, the lifestyle, the quality of public transport, the functioning of the bureaucracy, healthcare, the quality of the environment and others. When major changes will take place in Romanian society in these areas, and in others, life expectancy will also increase significantly.

I wonder after the stagnation of male life expectancy growth since 2014 if something seems to be wrong with the spectacular growth of the Gross Domestic Product per capita as long as this growth is not matched by a continuation of the rise in the level of life expectancy at birth. Which components became, or did others appear, unfriendly to the state of health, to the mortality of the population in the context of quasi-stagnation in the increase in life expectancy after 2013? Does the Romanian macroeconomic research have the know-how is needed to identify those components? Something negative occurs in the Romanian society with harmful effects on the quality of life, health and duration of people’s life. Do we have macroeconomists to shed light?

I sincerely recommend to the Minister a very instructive article on how the issue of the correlation between life expectancy and retirement age is treated in France [6]. And for the problems of life expectancy in Romania could see article mentioned HERE [7]. One can draw a parallel between retirement age and life expectancy at birth, but the most relevant parallel is retirement age and life expectancy at retirement age.

Perhaps it would be appropriate for the minister to quell the momentum of a coalition colleague who has fallen into genuine delirium over Romania’s future in the coming 10 years, a future incompatible with the “…almost zero” progress of life expectancy. And he says that it is based only on numbers: “I don’t guarantee that in the next 3, 4, 5 years it will be better than in Spain, or Portugal or Greece, but I can guarantee that in 10 years it will be better well in this country than in Portugal, or in Belgium, or in Poland ”, “Romania will be a European tiger and will have the fate that the countries of the Middle East have …” .

