Made money while waiting for a free contract

#money #waiting #free #contract

A flash statement came from the manager of Abdülkerim Bardakcı, who led Galatasaray to victory by scoring two goals against Konyaspor in the 19th week of the Trendyol Super League. Responding to the reactions shown for Bardakcı, the former player of Konyaspor, who lost 3-0 to Galatasaray, manager Avadan emphasized belonging and love.

Uğur Avadan, the manager of Abdülkerim Bardakcı, responded to the criticism made against Abdülkerim by sharing a post on his social media account.

‘HE LEFT HIS CLUB BY MAKING MONEY’

In his statement, Uğur Avadan said, “Today, after the Galatasaray – Konyaspor match, it was necessary to make a statement due to the comments about Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Konyaspor on social media.

While Abdülkerim’s contract was due to expire on 31.05.2022 at the end of the 2021-22 season, while many Turkish and European clubs were waiting for a free contract, his sense of belonging prevailed and he left by extending his contract and earning money for his club. “We can talk and discuss any issue, but we should not discuss Abdülkerim’s belonging and love for Konyaspor and Konya,” he said.