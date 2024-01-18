Madonna sued because she started concerts much later | Gossip

Madonna has been sued by two men in the United States for starting her concerts in New York late in December. This is reported by American media such as TMZ and Page Six, which say they have court documents in their hands.

Two men, Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, have sued the 65-year-old Queen of Pop. They allege that Madonna breached her contract by starting three of her New York concerts late. The shows all started after 10:30 PM, while the communicated start time was 8:30 PM. The men claim that visitors who had to “get up early for work” the next day suffered damage. They also speak of “deceptive business practices and false advertising.”

The men acknowledge that Madonna had serious health problems last year, but according to them these are not valid reasons for consistently appearing late on stage. The men want, among other things, the money for their tickets, equivalent to several hundred euros, back.

In December last year, Madonna performed in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. She also kept her fans waiting for a long time there. Madonna also appeared later than initially planned in London and Belgium.

