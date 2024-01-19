Madonna sued in US for starting concerts late | Music

#Madonna #sued #starting #concerts #late #Music

Madonna has been sued by two men in the United States for starting her concerts in New York late last December. American media report this, including: TMZbased on court documents.

Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden believe that the ‘Queen of Pop’ breached her contract by starting three of her concerts in New York late. The 65-year-old singer’s shows all started after 10:30 PM, while the communicated start time was 8:30 PM. According to the men, that is “false advertising”.

The men claim that visitors who had to get up early for work the next day suffered damage. The options for returning home were also limited by the new end time of the concert, the complaint states.

The men recognize that the singer had serious health problems last year, but according to them these are not valid reasons for consistently appearing late on stage. The men want, among other things, the money for their tickets – equivalent to several hundred euros – back. The singer has not yet responded to the complaint.

Madonna also made her fans wait an hour and a half in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam in December. She also appeared on stage later than planned in London and Belgium.

In 2019 and 2020, the singer was also sued for keeping her fans waiting too long. “You have to understand something. One queen (Queen, ed.) is never too late,” she said during a concert in Las Vegas after the indictment in 2019.