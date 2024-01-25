Madonna will defend herself ‘vigorously’ in case of late start of concert | Gossip

#Madonna #defend #vigorously #case #late #start #concert #Gossip

Madonna will vigorously defend herself in the case that concertgoers started after she started her shows too late. “We intend to vigorously defend this case,” the singer’s management and concert organizer Live Nation said in a joint statement to American media.

Two men sued Madonna (65) for breach of contract because, according to them, she started three concerts in New York late in December. They want damages and say they would never have bought tickets if they knew what time the shows would actually start.

According to Live Nation, the singer only appeared on stage at one of these concerts later than expected. This was due to a ‘technical problem’ during sound checking. According to the concert organizer, the delay that this caused was ‘well communicated’ at the time.

Madonna often makes her fans wait a long time. It also happened at other concerts last year. She was also late in Amsterdam.

