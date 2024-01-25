Madonna will defend herself ‘vigorously’ in case of late start of concert | Gossip

#Madonna #defend #vigorously #case #late #start #concert #Gossip

Madonna will vigorously defend herself in the case that concertgoers started after she started her shows too late. “We intend to vigorously defend this case,” the singer’s management and concert organizer Live Nation said in a joint statement to American media.

Two men sued Madonna (65) for breach of contract because, according to them, she started three concerts in New York late in December. They want damages and say they would never have bought tickets if they knew what time the shows would actually start.

According to Live Nation, the singer only appeared on stage at one of these concerts later than expected. This was due to a ‘technical problem’ during sound checking. According to the concert organizer, the delay that this caused was ‘well communicated’ at the time.

Madonna often makes her fans wait a long time. It also happened at other concerts last year. She was also late in Amsterdam.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  WWF investigation: Villagers pay full price for firewood, while city dwellers receive subsidies on gas and electricity bills

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike
The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike
Posted on
A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş
A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş
Posted on
Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final
Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final
Posted on
Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery
Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News