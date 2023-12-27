Madsens, who started the season in “VEF Riga” team, will continue his career in Spain

#Madsens #started #season #VEF #Riga #team #continue #career #Spain

It has already been reported that Madsen left “VEF Riga” last week after the club withdrew from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Champions League.

Madsen averaged 11 points, five rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28 minutes in six games in the FIBA ​​Champions League. In the Latvian-Estonian league, Madsen averaged 6.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocked shots in 21 minutes in eight games.

In the previous season, Madsen represented one of the strongest teams in Greece, AEK Athens, but before that, he played for “VEF Rīga” for three years in a row. The basketball player missed a large part of the 2022/2023 season because he had to be treated for a lower back injury. Although at one point it was not clear whether he would be able to continue the season, Madsens returned to the field and won all three titles with the Riga players – the Latvian Cup, the Latvian-Estonian League title and the Latvian championship title.

In the Latvian Cup, Madsen was recognized as the most valuable player and won the MVP award for the first time in his career.

Before joining “VEF Rīga” team, Madsen spent one season in the system of Spanish league club “Herbalife” of Gran Canaria, playing in the reserve team that fought in the country’s fourth league. Before that, the Finn spent two seasons in USK Prague, but before going to the Czech Republic, Madsen represented the Finnish team “Kouvot”, where he started his professional career.

In the ACB’s overall rating, “MoraBanc” with four wins in 15 games takes the 16th place in the competition of 18 teams.