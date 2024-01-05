Maduro accuses the opposition of having an “absolute dependence” on the “orders” of the US

#Maduro #accuses #opposition #absolute #dependence #orders

“If this extremist opposition has anything, it is that they kneel, they are sepoys, an absolute dependence on the orders of Washington. They never decide anything, ever, with their own mind, in national territory,” said the Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduroin a meeting with Chavista deputies, one day before the election of a new board of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) for its fourth and penultimate year of legislature.

During the activity, broadcast by the state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), the head of state insisted that the “extremist opposition” is not independent and is “colonized” by “the gringos.”

In this meeting, held at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas, the president assured that the country “paid dearly” for the victory of the “violent opposition” in the 2015 parliamentary elections, which gave way – he noted – to a “diabolical legislature.” ” and “criminal” of “economic aggression”, “threats of invasion” and “institutional self-destruction”.

Therefore, he called on “raise combative morale” and “nationalist spirit” so that the “people remain united, mobilized, organized, empowered and in permanent battle” and that the “homeland never again experiences circumstances like those that occurred in that defeat in 2015.”

The National Assembly, today controlled by Chavismo, will elect a new board on Friday to begin its penultimate year of legislature, in which Chavista Jorge Rodríguez remained as president since its beginning in January 2021.