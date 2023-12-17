Maduro asks the Fanb and police forces to “protect internal peace”

#Maduro #asks #Fanb #police #forces #protect #internal #peace

He spoke about the meeting with his Guyanese counterpart and said that that day he told the truth about Venezuela.

Courtesy Presidential Press | The meeting took place this Saturday in Miraflores

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting this Saturday with the military high command and the state security forces, as well as with the commanders of the Redi and Zodi, in which he asked to “care for and protect internal peace.” .

He also mentioned that the Happy and Safe Christmas Plan 2023 be supervised to “guarantee the right to security and peace.”

“We must monitor the proper functioning of the Safe Christmas Plan to protect our people in all spaces and for people to feel the protection of the official,” he stated at the meeting that took place at the Miraflores Palace.

from the Ayacucho Hall.

He reiterated the need to continue to be vigilant against the attempts of extremist sectors to disrupt national stability.

“Let no one dare to interfere with the safety and happiness of the people; and whoever dares takes immediate action for justice, security and peace,” he stated.

About Guyana

At the meeting he took the opportunity to talk about the meeting with his Guyanese counterpart, Irfaan Ali, and explained that many details of what was discussed cannot be disclosed, as it would undermine the process.

He did highlight the meeting and how he spoke about the “truth of Venezuela” and described December 14 as a historic date for the country.

“A day of triumph of our truth, of our libertarian vocation, of our unionist vocation, of our diplomatic capacity,” he expressed.

He exalted the historical and revolutionary consciousness of the Venezuelan people who exercised their right to vote on December 3 during the consultation of the Essequibo territory.

“There is the precious and valuable analysis and the awareness of our people, to know that we are moving forward. “It was fair, correct and necessary to hold the debate, to call the referendum, and for popular sovereignty to set the terms of the future of Guayana Esequiba,” he noted.

He rejected the campaign promoted by the US government and sectors of the Venezuelan right, which sought to prevent consultation with the Venezuelan people on Guayana Esequiba.

He also criticized the interference of external governments in the discussion of the Venezuela and Guyana controversy, such as what was said by the Chancellor of the United Kingdom, David Cameron.

