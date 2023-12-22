Maduro disguised himself as a commissioner and approved the use of drones for PNB patrol work

#Maduro #disguised #commissioner #approved #drones #PNB #patrol #work

Nicolás Maduro. Photo: Courtesy

Nicolás Maduro approved this Thursday a series of measures aimed at providing equipment to different State security forces, such as the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc).

lapatilla.com

“In 2023 we have the best results in more than 20 years in terms of citizen security, internal peace and protection of the people. We have lowered all crime rates, it is a great achievement,” Maduro assured the cameras.

Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores uniformed as commissioners. Photo: Courtesy

Maduro, uniformed as a commissioner, promised the following measures:

1. Construction of the dark tower of the CICPC main headquarters.

2. Acquisition of special equipment for ballistic comparisons.

3. Acquisition of equipment for fingerprint comparison.

4. Activate a special plan for the provision of equipment, uniforms and equipment for the PNB and the CICPC.

5. Authorized the provision of medical equipment to guarantee health services for PNB officials and their families.

6. Acquisition of technological equipment to strengthen the fight against computer crimes.

7. Acquisition of special observation equipment (drones) for PNB patrol work.

8. Authorized resources for the PNB’s land traffic crime laboratory.