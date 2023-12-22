Maduro disguised himself as a commissioner and approved the use of drones for PNB patrol work

#Maduro #disguised #commissioner #approved #drones #PNB #patrol #work

Nicolás Maduro. Photo: Courtesy

Nicolás Maduro approved this Thursday a series of measures aimed at providing equipment to different State security forces, such as the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc).

lapatilla.com

“In 2023 we have the best results in more than 20 years in terms of citizen security, internal peace and protection of the people. We have lowered all crime rates, it is a great achievement,” Maduro assured the cameras.

Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores uniformed as commissioners. Photo: Courtesy

Maduro, uniformed as a commissioner, promised the following measures:

1. Construction of the dark tower of the CICPC main headquarters.

2. Acquisition of special equipment for ballistic comparisons.

3. Acquisition of equipment for fingerprint comparison.

4. Activate a special plan for the provision of equipment, uniforms and equipment for the PNB and the CICPC.

5. Authorized the provision of medical equipment to guarantee health services for PNB officials and their families.

6. Acquisition of technological equipment to strengthen the fight against computer crimes.

7. Acquisition of special observation equipment (drones) for PNB patrol work.

8. Authorized resources for the PNB’s land traffic crime laboratory.

Also Read:  Health in Geneva: Return of the mask after the outbreak of winter viruses

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The 12-year-old girl from Bucharest, who had disappeared from home, was found. Capital Police: Thank you all for your involvement
The 12-year-old girl from Bucharest, who had disappeared from home, was found. Capital Police: Thank you all for your involvement
Posted on
Borussia Dortmund makes decision on Terzic and Kehl
Borussia Dortmund makes decision on Terzic and Kehl
Posted on
Experts pointed out that the last variant of COVID19 is transmitted faster: Wear a mask
Experts pointed out that the last variant of COVID19 is transmitted faster: Wear a mask
Posted on
Federal deputy shot: Mauricio Prieto, from the PRD, suffers an attack; escorts manage to save him
Federal deputy shot: Mauricio Prieto, from the PRD, suffers an attack; escorts manage to save him
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News