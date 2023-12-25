Maersk to reopen routes via Red Sea and Suez Canal | Economy

#Maersk #reopen #routes #Red #Sea #Suez #Canal #Economy

Dec 24, 2023 at 8:56 PM Update: 4 hours ago

Maersk is preparing to sail via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal again. Due to attacks on cargo ships by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the container carrier decided to avoid the Red Sea earlier this month.

Maersk cites the formation of the Red Sea coalition as the reason for the decision. This partnership between more than twenty countries was established last week by the United States to protect ships in the Red Sea.

Several ships have been attacked there recently, including two from Maersk. According to the company, this has caused problems for ship traffic on fifteen routes between Asia and Europe and the American east coast and the Middle East.

The Red Sea is on an important shipping route between Asia and Europe. Ships can reach the Suez Canal via this sea between North Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

Maersk could not yet say on Sunday when sailing via the routes mentioned would resume. That should become clear in the coming days. If the safety of shipping traffic is again at risk despite the Red Sea coalition, Maersk will again divert its ships.

1:51Play button

This is how ships avoid the Houthi rebels near Yemen

Beeld: Getty Images

MaerskEconomy