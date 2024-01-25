Mafia Fico, people chanted. The Prime Minister is being sent to Russia – News

#Mafia #Fico #people #chanted #Prime #Minister #Russia #News

The most important:

– protesters gathered today in the following cities: Bratislava, Košice, Nitra, Žilina, Banská Bystrica, Trenčín, Prešov, Trnava, Považská Bystrica, Liptovský Mikuláš Martin, Spišská Nová Ves, Levice, Prievidza, Piešťany, Martin, Prague, Brno, Paris or Krakow;

– today in the parliament, the deputies agreed with 77 votes to shorten the legislative procedure for the amendment of the Criminal Code;

– the protesters do not agree with the government’s package of laws in the field of criminal law or the liquidation of the Special Prosecutor’s Office. The topic of today’s protests was again the Minister of Culture Martina Šimkovičová, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Andrej Danko and the presidential candidate Peter Pellegrini;

– the protests are organized by the opposition parties Progresívne Slovensko, SaS and KDH.

Watch the recording of today’s protest in Bratislava:

Thank you for your attention! We have ended the ONLINE monitoring of protests in selected cities.

19:27 – POPRAD: People also came to the anti-government protest in the region under the Tatras.

16 photos in the gallery Participants of the anti-government protest in Poprad, January 25, 2024 Source: Marek Nemec/Aktuality.sk 16 photos in the gallery Participants of the anti-government protest in Poprad, January 25, 2024 Source: Marek Nemec/Aktuality.sk

19:16 – RIMAVSKÁ SATURDAY: Civil protest under the name Rimavská Sobota for democracy was held in the city 5 times already. According to the Rimavská cafe team, about 200 people took part in the protest.

16 photos in the gallery Civic protest in Rimavská Saturday, January 25, 2024 Source: Rimavská kaviareň16 photos in the gallery Civic protest in Rimavská Saturday, January 25, 2024 Source: Rimavská kaviareň

19:13 – LOWER KUBIN: Despite the bad weather, roughly 300 people came to today’s civil protest, organizer Ondrej Bukna informed.

16 photos in the gallery Participants of the civil protest in Dolno Kubín, January 25, 2024 Source: Ondrej Bukna 16 photos in the gallery Participants of the civil protest in Dolno Kubín, January 25, 2024 Source: Ondrej Bukna

19:02– BRATISLAVA: According to the organizers of the protest, 27,000 people came to the protest today.

16 photos in the gallery Participants of the anti-government protest in Bratislava, January 25, 2024 Source: David Ištok/Aktuality.sk

19:00– BRATISLAVA: At the end of the protest, the Slovak national anthem was played and the square in the capital fell silent. People raised mobile phones above their heads with lights on.

18:58 – BRATISLAVA: “You know who is most afraid? Presidential candidate Peter Pellegrini. Every protest increases the chance that he will lose. Peter Pellegrini holds for now. They hold Fico, they also hold Danko with the broken traffic light, they hold this whole government circus,” Šimečka said on stage.

18:53 – BRATISLAVA: Just like the previous protests, this time the speakers talked about Russian aggression. “By the way, it doesn’t happen often that major world media write about Slovakia. I am ashamed of the prime minister who can lie so cynically. Let him go there, let him go to Kiev, let him look into the eyes of the mother whose children perished in the rubble of the building. Let him go, coward,” sharply criticizes Michal Šimečka from PS.

18:51– BRATISLAVA: One of the topics of the protests is the presidential candidate Peter Pellegrini, who, according to the opposition, “does not know how to manage the parliament autonomously”. The leader of the PS Šimečka claims that Pellegrini obeys Prime Minister Fico “as if he had no self-righteousness”. According to Šimeček, he is trying to ensure impunity for “Bödör and Kočners”.

18:49 – BRATISLAVA: At the end of the protest, the chairman of Progressive Slovakia, Michal Šimečka, comes to the stage. “Robert Fico thought that there would be no protest against the amendment to the Criminal Code, in the winter, in the wind, because that is technical and political boredom. How he underestimated your determination to serve justice. He doesn’t know your love for Slovakia, your determination to defend justice,” he says into the microphone.

18:47 – KOŠICE: After Prešov and Bratislava, singer Katarína Koščová came to Košice. Miriam Šebovám, associate professor of the Faculty of Economics of the Technical University, also spoke. About 4,000 people came to this protest.

18:45 – BRATISLAVA: Branislav Gröhling sends Prime Minister Robert Fico to Russia. He is reacting to the fact that the prime minister questioned that there was a war in Kyiv on the day when the city was shelled by the Russians. “Do we want to live in a country where it is normal to be drunk to frame traffic lights? Do we really want to live in a country where the uncultured Mrs. Šimkovičová sits at the head of the Ministry of Culture?” she asks people.

18:44 – BANSKÁ BYSTRICA: “We are here together,” chants the gathering in Banská Bystrica, where Milan Lichý, a local figure in November ’89 and a city deputy, says that both liberals and conservatives are fighting for democracy at the protests.

18:42 – BRATISLAVA: Thousands of protesters filled the SNP square. See how things currently look in the capital:

18:40– BRATISLAVA: “Robert Fico, Peter Pellegrini, Andrej Danko, you are the shame of Slovakia. You are a shame at home and a shame abroad,”said another speaker, Branislav Gröhling. He criticizes the proposal for abbreviated legislative proceedings of the Criminal Code, he is convinced that the deputies “voted on command”. “You know who was smiling and had dimples?” Gröhling asks. People answer – a carrier bag.

16 photos in the gallery Participants of the anti-government protest in Bratislava, January 25, 2024 Source: David Ištok/Aktuality.sk

18:38– BRATISLAVA: Majerský from the KDH thanked his opposition colleagues, who are fighting for democracy and negotiated even at night. “Those who yearn for the East the most dare to go only to Uzhhorod,” says presenter Tormová. People are screaming – shame!

18:35– THE LEFT: There is also an anti-government protest in Levice.

16 photos in the gallery Anti-government protest in Levice, January 25, 2024 Source: Aktuality.sk/Katarína Runnová 16 photos in the gallery Anti-government protest in Levice, January 25, 2024 Source: Aktuality.sk/Katarína Runnová

18:30 – BRATISLAVA: František Majerský came to the protest for KDH. He talks about Karl Kryl, a Czech-Slovak singer and poet who was a symbol of the nation’s resistance against injustice. During the night of ’68, when the soldiers of the Warsaw Pact came to us, he wrote a song that begins with the words – “Brother, don’t cry, They’re not fools”.

18:28– KOŠICE: “Crook, mafia or coward,” shout people in Košice. “Fico is a coward for not going to Kyiv, but only to Uzhhorod,” echoes in the square.

18:25– BRATISLAVA: “We cannot allow the government mafia to be intertwined with the corrupt octopus,” adds the policeman’s wife. He thinks that the government coalition, which insists on the amendment of the Criminal Code, wants to change the rules of crime.

18:22– BRATISLAVA: Protesters chant: We are here with you! They are reacting to the words of the wife of one of the policemen. “They are trying to fight so that important parts of the files they have worked on for years are not lost,” Svítková reads in front of the crowd.

18:21– BANSKA BYSTRICA: Hundreds of people met again at Náměstí SNP in Banská Bystrica, again a little more than a week ago, when we estimated their number at two thousand.

16 photos in the gallery Participants of the anti-government protest in Banská Bystrica, January 25, 2024 Source: Iva Zigová / Aktuality.sk 16 photos in the gallery Participants of the anti-government protest in Banská Bystrica, January 25, 2024 Source: Iva Zigová / Aktuality.sk

18:17– BRATISLAVA: Natália Svítková, the policeman’s wife, comes on stage. “We do not want to lose the rule of law, freedom and democracy. We don’t want to be a district for criminals from all over the world,” he says. He thinks that the police and also their families have “targets on their foreheads”.

18:15– KOŠICE: The protest in Košice is taking place again at the Lower Gate on Hlavná Street.

Not only members of parliament from the three opposition parties, but also several representatives of the public civil sector will take the podium.

16 photos in the gallery Participants of the anti-government protest in Košice, January 24, 2024 Source: aktuality.sk/Robo Hakl

18:14 – BANSKÁ BYSTRICA: See how it looks at the protest in Banská Bystrica.

18:10– BRATISLAVA: Ladislav Snopko, archaeologist and former Minister of Culture, stood in front of the protesters at the beginning of the protest. “Today’s Slovakia has two places where its future is decided. The first, official and not always working with a good reputation, is up there, the parliament. And the second one, down here, between us all, has been this square for 35 years,” he says.

18:07 – BRATISLAVA: The anti-government protest in the capital has officially begun. “People are meeting in another 24 cities across Slovakia where opposition and civil protests are taking place,” says Kritína Tormová on stage. He reminds that despite what is happening in Slovakia, people will not be silent. The crowd immediately reacts and chants – We will not be silent!

16 photos in the gallery Participants of the anti-government protest in Bratislava, January 25, 2024 Source: David Ištok/Aktuality.sk

18:01 – BRATISLAVA: The protest hasn’t officially started yet, and people are chanting on Náměstí SNP – Mafia Fico! Fico to Russia!

17:55 – BRATISLAVA: Members of the National Council should vote on moving the amendment to the Criminal Code to the second reading tomorrow around 1:00 p.m. The second reading of the amendment and all non-discussed items should therefore be moved to the next regular meeting, which starts next Wednesday.

17:52 – BRATISLAVA: A few minutes before the start of the anti-government protest, Námestie SNP is full. Slovak, Ukrainian or rainbow flags can be seen in the crowd. People again brought placards with inscriptions: Enough! Leave! Madam Minister, you are over the line again, Enough of the Fica or Lies are not allowed.

16 photos in the gallery Anti-government protest in Bratislava, January 25, 2024 Source: Michaela Paulovič/Aktuality.sk

17:50 – BRATISLAVA: The protest on Náměstí SNP will be moderated again by Kristína Tormová.“Of course, I write my texts myself, but since I am a moderator and not an organizer, I consult them with the organizers. They never changed or threw anything away. As part of the briefing for Thursday’s protest, we agreed that we will primarily focus on disrupting the special prosecutor’s office and the Criminal Code, i.e. all the original intentions of the protests, such as saving democracy and the future of our country,” says the presenter. You can read more HERE.

17:45 – BRATISLAVA: In just 15 minutes, the sixth anti-government protest will start, and people are already slowly gathering in the squares.Tram traffic will be interrupted during the rally, which will run on detour routes.

17:39 – BRATISLAVA: The city police in Bratislava together with the state police informed that they are strengthening patrols for security reasons. They will also monitor the events through a camera system and drones. He urges people who do not identify with “the message of the protests” to refrain from anti-campaigns.

17:36 – SLOVAKIA: Editor-in-Chief Peter Bárdy writes that Minister of Culture Martina Šimkovičová and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Andrej Danko are important pillars of the anti-government protests. “Robert Fico did not create a government of poor quality to cover something up. He failed to hide that he has a government full of low-quality cadres. And with its harmfulness, it mobilizes people to protest against it,” writes Bárdy in his commentary.

17:32 – SLOVAKIA: “The absence of expertise and the limitation of the parliamentary debate further multiplies the risks associated with this amendment, as it does not allow rigorous consideration of all its practical and technical consequences. For the safety of the citizens of Slovakia, for the rights of persons harmed by criminal activity, constitutionality and, last but not least, for our international obligations,” stressed President Zuzana Čaputová on the social network after the vote.

17:30 – BRATISLAVA: Shortly before lunch today, the government approved the shortening of the legislative procedure on the amendment of the Criminal Code by a narrow majority. “It seems that they have already lost absolutely all inhibitions when they want to push this pro-mafia package regardless of laws, on the constitution,” said the chairman of Progressive Slovakia, Michal Šimečka, after the vote. You can read how today’s voting looked HERE.

