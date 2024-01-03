Magdalena Andersson wants to secure the streets – from harpoons

#Magdalena #Andersson #secure #streets #harpoons

To stop the shootings, the red-greens want a gun amnesty. It might have worked – if it was crossbows and harpoons that terrorized the town.

The Social Democrats’ Magdalena Andersson wants the government to introduce a new gun amnesty – a period when the public can hand in illegal weapons to the police anonymously, without risking punishment.

Image from the weapons amnesty in Malmö 2013. Most of the weapons that were handed in were from the beginning of the last century.

During the 2018 arms amnesty, 23 harpoons were handed in to the police – but only one automatic carbine. (Genre image).

One shooting a day. It was a disappointing average for last year, according to recent figures from the police. 55 people were killed by gun violence.

That politicians on both sides of the block border want to do something to “break the gangs” is of course commendable. But the fact that you want well is a small consolation when the ideas are bad. The red-green’s proposal for a new arms amnesty is an example of the politics of play at its worst.

Already this summer, the Social Democrats’ Magdalena Andersson demanded that the government introduce a new gun amnesty – a period when the public can hand in illegal weapons to the police anonymously, without risking punishment. Now the Left Party and the Green Party have joined the demand.

“When we risk heading towards the most brutal summer in a long time, we need to get the guns off the street,” Andersson justified the proposal at the time.

The play came after a shooting in Farsta, where two died and several passers-by were hit by bullets. You understand that the party office sweated in the summer heat to find a proposal – anything! – to throw into the news cycle to look like you want to do something.

After all, gun amnesties have been tested in the past: in 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2018. They have led to more illegal weapons than usual entering and being able to be destroyed – last time it was about 10,000 weapons. But the vast majority were “very old”, stated the National Forensic Centre, NFC.

And while the guns turned in were illegal – in the sense that no one had a license for them – they were mostly inherited hunting rifles and not weapons used by criminals.

The streets were actually secured from more stick guns (3) than automatic carbines (1)

If you want to disarm the gangs, the results of the amnesties are grim: More harpoons (23) and crossbows (19) were handed in in 2018 than submachine guns (15). The streets were actually secured from more stick guns (3) than automatic carbines (1).

And now it’s not like the gangs slide in and shoot with crossbows through rolled-down car windows, or jap their enemies with salute cannons (1).

In the evaluation carried out by the police, it was found that despite making a big investment specifically against the criminal environment, it was only in one (1) case that a person with criminal connections used the amnesty to hand in a weapon.

“It’s not Alexander Hugg,” said environmentalist Rasmus Ling humbly in Ekot.

No, indeed not. The effect on gun violence is said to be minimal – and may just as well go in the wrong direction: The gun amnesty risks becoming a shot in the boot of the police.

“The consequences that the arms amnesty has brought to the police are increased workload and increased costs during, and also for a long time after, the amnesty has ended”, says the evaluation.

The gun amnesty in 2018 cost the police 6.8 million to implement – a cost that the red-green government did not shoot money to cover.

Even worse, the politicians, by introducing a gun amnesty, are forcing the police to redeploy staff to handle old guns that have been found in grandpa’s attic. Instead of investing where you think the staff will do the most good against the gangs, already today.

The new national police chief, Petra Lundh, must be trusted to lead the agency – without letting politicians take a back seat.

