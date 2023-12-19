Magnesium oil for good sleep and flexible muscles: does it really work?

#Magnesium #oil #good #sleep #flexible #muscles #work

Not only a good night’s sleep would be the result of magnesium oil. It is also said to help the muscles function, provide a relaxed feeling, stimulate metabolic processes and increase resistance. And according to TikTokkers, the list of benefits is even longer. A true holy grail, if we can believe it.

Gels and oils containing magnesium are also offered on several websites of physiotherapists, or web shops that supply physiotherapists. It is said to provide ‘total relaxation of the muscles’ and can be used for local treatment.

Skin barrier

It all sounds good, but it is completely unsubstantiated, says physiologist and magnesium expert Jeroen de Baaij of Radboud university medical center. “There is no evidence that the skin can absorb magnesium properly,” he says. “The skin actually keeps harmful substances out and at the same time ensures that your body does not lose useful substances.”

TikTok users apply magnesium oil not only to their feet, but also to their armpits. “It looks a bit like they mainly choose places with many sweat glands,” says De Baaij. “But there is also no evidence that magnesium is absorbed into the blood through the sweat glands.”

Dead Sea

This was demonstrated a year ago in an Israeli study. “The researchers wanted to see what all those sprays and oils on the skin do to the magnesium concentration in the blood.” What turned out? People who had been in the Dead Sea for a long time, where there is water with a large amount of magnesium, did not have a higher concentration in their blood.

“There are known cases of people who almost drowned in the Dead Sea and ingested a lot of water: a high concentration of magnesium was measured in their blood,” says De Baaij.

Massage

But not only on TikTok do people swear by magnesium oil, some physiotherapists also claim that applying magnesium is good for the muscles? De Baaij has another explanation for this that does not have so much to do with the magnesium itself. “You massage it in. So it is mainly the massage that ensures that the muscles relax.” But magnesium that is applied cannot be found in the blood and is not absorbed.

Power supply

It can only enter the blood if someone ingests it, for example through drinks or food. With a varied diet, a person quickly gets good amounts of magnesium. Magnesium is widely found in green vegetables and certain nuts. Fibers then help to absorb it.

You can take additional supplements, such as in tablet form or dissolved in a glass of water, but this is not always useful. “Our research shows that people who have a good magnesium concentration in their blood and still swallow it, urinate it out again,” says De Baaij. “You will then see a small increase in the blood, but not a huge one.”

Magnesium deficiency

According to the physiologist, it is different when you really have a deficiency, the increase is more visible when you take supplements. The Radboud University Medical Center states that one to two percent of the Dutch population suffers from a magnesium deficiency. “Muscle cramps and fatigue are the most common complaints.”

Serious deficiencies that lead to more serious complaints are actually rare. “People who have very large deficiencies can develop heart rhythm disorders and epileptic seizures, but that is actually exceptional. Such a thing can occur due to genetic abnormalities, for example.”

‘Find a GP’

De Baaij recommends that anyone who suspects that they have a magnesium deficiency to visit their doctor. This can be done by means of a blood test to determine whether this is actually the case. “The doctor can then look at other causes, because a magnesium deficiency does not have to be the only reason for the complaints. Going to the doctor is always best, because that provides a broader view than when you sit at home and doctor. “

For those who faithfully take one or two pills of magnesium every day: that can do no harm. “It’s just important that you do it in moderation and don’t eat whole jars, because then you get diarrhea.” And buying the most expensive brand is certainly not necessary. “The magnesium you can get at the drugstore is fine.”

Placebo

And for people who swear by oil under the armpits or feet: according to de Baaij, this could very well be a placebo effect. “Yes, I think so. I cannot explain it otherwise, not with blood values ​​anyway. Furthermore, it remains just claims from producers who market these types of oils and would like to sell them.”

KNGF response

Several physiotherapists offer magnesium gels and oils. The Royal Dutch Society for Physiotherapy (KNGF) says that there are undoubtedly therapists who will offer this, but that this is not part of physiotherapy.