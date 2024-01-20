Magnesium & vitamin D against high blood pressure

#Magnesium #vitamin #high #blood #pressure

With stress reduction, a healthy diet and exercise, high blood pressure can often be easily managed. Magnesium and vitamin D can also have an effect.

Micronutrients play an important role in all metabolic processes in the body. The mineral magnesium, for example, ensures that our teeth, bones and muscles remain healthy. Vitamin A is important for building healthy skin and strengthens eyesight. We can – and should – supply the body with a long range of other micronutrients such as B vitamins, calcium, potassium and folic acid through our diet. In the case of magnesium and vitamin D, researchers were able to prove a long time ago that they counteract a common ailment: high blood pressure.

The Deutsche Apotheker Zeitung (DAZ) reported in 2012 that numerous studies had shown that a lack of magnesium and vitamin D promotes the development of high blood pressure. The DAZ lists studies that show that people with a vitamin D deficiency have a 3.2 times increased risk of developing high blood pressure compared to people with good vitamin D status. In some intervention studies, diastolic and systolic blood pressure were reduced by vitamin D supplementation, it said.

Combat high blood pressure with a healthy diet and magnesium supplements

With regard to the administration of magnesium for high blood pressure, the Pharmazeutische Zeitung (PZ) informs that magnesium in high doses is of central importance in the treatment of hypertension both in prevention and as a (complementary) therapeutic measure. The journal lists a study in which 1,101 people took 150 mg, 300 mg or 450 mg of magnesium daily over a period of twelve weeks. The study leaders came to the conclusion that the highest dose of magnesium was the most effective in reducing blood pressure.

The PZ conclusion: “Taking into account the results of the present work, it can be claimed that a targeted magnesium intake represents either an independent or a supplementary form of treatment, depending on the blood pressure situation. If hypertension is not caused by a genetic predisposition but is primarily caused by an unhealthy lifestyle, it can be assumed that The combination of a healthy diet and oral magnesium therapy is even superior to drug therapy. (…) In summary, the evaluated data indicate that a higher magnesium dosage can stabilize borderline blood pressure or support drug therapy even in the absence of an obvious magnesium deficiency.

Ten foods that lower blood pressure

Always consult your doctor before taking dietary supplements

However, an overdose of micronutrients can have undesirable effects. In the case of dietary supplements containing magnesium that are too high in doses, this can lead to diarrhea and gastrointestinal complaints with an additional magnesium intake of 300 milligrams or more per day. A dose of over 2,500 milligrams per day can even have very dangerous side effects such as a drop in blood pressure or muscle weakness, according to the consumer advice center. Therefore, always speak to your doctor first before taking any dietary supplements – regardless of whether it is magnesium, calcium, vitamin D or other nutrients. They can also advise you on the optimal treatment for high blood pressure.

