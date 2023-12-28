Magnificent! Osmer Morales achieves this pitching feat that has not been seen since 2003 (+Details)

#Magnificent #Osmer #Morales #achieves #pitching #feat #Details

If any name must be highlighted within Braves of Margarita to give a starting point on his great season That would be, without a doubt, Osmer Morales, who has just finished as winner of the Triple Crown of pitching in 2023-2024.

Morales has been unstoppable all season every time he took the mound, so much so that he led the three most important departments for pitchers, these being the lines of victories, effectiveness and strikes.

As for the record, he left an abysmal 7-0, showing that he was the leader of that rotation that qualified for the Round Robin. Likewise, his ERA was 2.26 and he struck out 51 rivals to win the Triple Crown of pitching, the last to achieve such a feat was Edwin Hurtado with Cardenales de Lara in 2003.

The harvest was so good that he was also the leader in WHIP with 1.22, thanks to these numbers it seems almost certain that the insular pitcher will be the Pitcher of the Year in the LVBP, an award that he already won in 2023 but in the Major League of Professional Baseball .

It should be noted that Morales came to Bravos this season via transfer from Tigres de Aragua, now he hopes to be the guide for his ninth in the Round