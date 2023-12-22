Magnus Gisslén receives an award for his efforts in HIV

#Magnus #Gisslén #receives #award #efforts #HIV

Photo: Noah’s Ark

The justification reads: »In his extensive work as a senior physician and professor in infectious diseases at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Magnus has, among other things, contributed outstanding research on HIV and the effects of the virus on the central nervous system. He is a highly regarded and committed doctor who has worked with patients living with HIV for more than 30 years. Through that experience, he has a unique insight into what it has been and is like to live now with an HIV diagnosis. Magnus is a champion in the work to provide equal and equal care to people living with HIV. He has had a close and significant relationship with Noah’s Ark and has given the organization’s work in HIV considerable support since its inception.

– I am very happy to have been awarded the Guldarken. As an infectious disease doctor who has worked with people with HIV for many years, this is the finest award that can be received. I am very grateful and deeply honored, says Magnus Gisslén in a press release from Noah’s Ark.

Magnus Gisslén is professor of infectious diseases at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, and senior physician at the infectious disease clinic at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg and state epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency.

Lakartidningen.se 2023-12-22