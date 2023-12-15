Maguire absent, Shaw can play

#Maguire #absent #Shaw #play

Liverpool –

Manchester United will certainly be without Harry Maguire for the away match to Liverpool. But Luke Shaw has the opportunity to appear.

Manchester United have lost a number of players ahead of their opponent Liverpool at Anfield, Sunday (17/12/2023) evening WIB, in the continuation of the Premier League. Captain Bruno Fernandes cannot appear due to an accumulation of card penalties.

From the maintenance table, MU lost many players. Maguire is the latest player to suffer an injury due to a groin problem experienced against Bayern Munich, last Wednesday (13/12).

Previously there were Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof. It was doubtful that Luke Shaw would be brought in against Liverpool, but MU manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that the left-back would most likely be included in the team.

Marcus Rashford, who was previously absent due to illness, is also confirmed to have recovered.

“Harry (Maguire) will not be able to play for the next few games, but we don’t think his injury is long-term,” he was quoted as saying BBC.

“Luke Shaw trained this morning, it feels like he will be in the team for Sunday. Marcus Rashford is also back,” added Ten Hag.

MU faces a tough challenge at Anfield, challenging the leaders who have only lost once in 16 weeks. For the record, the ‘Red Devils’ last week were beaten by Bournemouth 0-3 at Old Trafford.

Watch the video “Manchester United defeats Chelsea 2-1, McTominay is the key to victory”

(raw/ran)