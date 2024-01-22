MAHAJANGA – ROOF RICE – Civil administrators demand the release of the prefect

Paolo Raholinarivo, president of the Synad.

After a few weeks of detention, the Union of Civil Administrators demands the release of the prefect of Mahajanga. He also calls for equal treatment for all actors involved in the case.

Weeks later, the case of processing spoiled rice from the province of Mahajanga continues to captivate public opinion, especially after the incarceration of the prefect of the city, one of the signatories of the letter authorizing the release of the bags rice from the port. On Saturday, the Union of Civil Administrators (Synad) requested the release of this prefect, arguing that he should not be the subject of a committal warrant, given that he is not likely to flee while awaiting his release. trial. According to Nicolas Rabenandrasana, the union’s general secretary, it would be fairer to apply the law fairly to everyone involved in the case, instead of targeting one party while leaving others free. The Synad also recalls that the imprisoned mountebanks should also be released while awaiting their trial. “The placement under arrest warrant is subject to conditions such as the risk of flight of the accused, the absence of a designated address, or the need to preserve his physical integrity. The prefect does not meet any of these conditions and should therefore not be retained. The same goes for the other people involved,” explains Nicolas Rabenandrasana.

Equal treatment

In addition to the request for the release of the prefect of Mahajanga, the Synad calls on the authorities to apply the law against the other actors in the affair who have not been prosecuted. Indeed, the prefect is not the only signatory of the authorization for the release of bags of rice, other senior officials from the Boeny region and elected officials also initialed the missive. However, these personalities have not been the subject of any prosecution, some having nevertheless been heard at the Anti-Corruption Center (PAC) as witnesses. Note that after the outbreak of the affair in the capital of the Boeny region and the destruction of the bags of rice in the presence of Landy Mbolatiana Randriamanantenasoa, Minister of Justice, this caused a snowball effect. Police seizures have increased regarding the attempted processing of spoiled rice in other regions of the island, with a large catch at the port of Toamasina shortly after that of Mahajanga.

Also Read:  ROAD REHABILITATION - The State comes to the rescue

For his part, Paolo Raholinarivo, president of the Synad, proves wrong those who do not know exactly the responsibilities of civil administrators. According to him, this leads to their hasty incarceration. “I am not saying that the PAC is at fault, but before ruling on someone’s fate, please read the texts governing their status, because this leads to hasty judgments and incarcerations not in accordance with procedure,” criticizes -he. “The prefects and district heads are representatives of the state. In this case, the prefect only did his job because the bags of rice were infected and they had to be evacuated. Is it a crime to have done this? “, he continues.

Ravo Andriantsalama

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

MAHAJANGA – ROOF RICE – Civil administrators demand the release of the prefect
MAHAJANGA – ROOF RICE – Civil administrators demand the release of the prefect
Posted on
50-year-old house in Ximending! 8F of Wannian Building has a lease of 280 million. Experts estimate the bargaining space: starting from 20 million | Real estate | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
50-year-old house in Ximending! 8F of Wannian Building has a lease of 280 million. Experts estimate the bargaining space: starting from 20 million | Real estate | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Posted on
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman text daily about Big little lies 3 | Stars
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman text daily about Big little lies 3 | Stars
Posted on
What has Benidorm learned? “Mathieu van der Poel won’t just win all the classics,” he said.
What has Benidorm learned? “Mathieu van der Poel won’t just win all the classics,” he said.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News