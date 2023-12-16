MAHAMASINA STADIUM – The International Liberal represented at a high level

“As a liberal, I am a fan of the ballot box and democracy. That’s my motto. This is the reason why I agreed to follow the elections”. It is with these words that Dr. Hakima El Haité, president of the International Liberal (IL), attacks her responses to an interview about the presidential election in Madagascar.

The organization with more than fifty member liberal parties around the world will be present at the inauguration ceremony of Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic. A continuation of the smooth running of electoral operations on November 16, noted by its electoral observers. A conclusion unanimously affirmed by international observers. For today’s event, it is Hakima El Haité, himself, who is heading the IL delegation.

Youm El Hadji Omar, Minister of the Armed Forces of Senegal, who represents Senegalese President Macky Sall, is also part of the IL delegation. Upon his arrival, Hakima El Haité explained why IL endorsed the presidential election. “For me, the process has been started. This is why the International Liberal agreed to respond with international observers,” she declares.

The head of the IL concedes that “unfortunately, it did not go as we all hoped”, referring to the call for a boycott by the collective of candidates. “If there had been a boycott a priori, before the process began, I would have completely accepted. It’s a way of saying no to a system that is not accepted by the opposition. But that wasn’t the case. The process has been started and it has come to an end,” she adds, however.

Hakima El Haité reaffirms, moreover, that “the elections as they took place here and all the observers, not just ours, but all unanimously, reported that the elections were transparent, that there was no There was no disturbance during the electoral operations, there was no fraud. And so we have transparent results. Today, we have a President elected in a transparent and democratic manner. Now the opposition can react and say no, but I say yes, you can react, but you should have reacted a priori”.