Maharaja’s College opened; SFI announces indefinite strike Maharajas College

#Maharajas #College #opened #SFI #announces #indefinite #strike #Maharajas #College

Kochi: Ernakulam Maharaja’s College, which was closed in the wake of student conflict, has reopened. After discussions with the college authorities, the college was opened but only a few students turned up on the first day. Meanwhile, SFI announced an indefinite strike in the college. The SFI is continuing its strike demanding the arrest of those who hacked SFI unit secretary PA Abdul Naser. The conflict started in the college last Wednesday

SFI unit secretary and third-year history graduate student PA Abdul Nasser, a native of Manjeswaram in Kasaragod, was attacked in the college. SFI had alleged that KSU-fraternity workers were behind this. KSU also came forward alleging that the SFIs are attacking their leaders.

It was decided to close the college for an indefinite period as the tension between the two groups increased. After this, the college formed a special committee to investigate the incident. Both groups have lodged a complaint with the police.

Also Read:  Moroccan expelled from Italy for planning terrorist attack

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

BUSINESS LIFE – The Niag printing company is ISO 9000 certified
BUSINESS LIFE – The Niag printing company is ISO 9000 certified
Posted on
It makes no sense for Latvia alone to take action against Russian grain imports
It makes no sense for Latvia alone to take action against Russian grain imports
Posted on
‘Britney Spears banned from luxury Los Angeles hotel after topless swimming’ | Gossip
‘Britney Spears banned from luxury Los Angeles hotel after topless swimming’ | Gossip
Posted on
How far did Bob Abreu need to get to Cooperstown?
How far did Bob Abreu need to get to Cooperstown?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News