Maharaja’s College opened; SFI announces indefinite strike Maharajas College

#Maharajas #College #opened #SFI #announces #indefinite #strike #Maharajas #College

Kochi: Ernakulam Maharaja’s College, which was closed in the wake of student conflict, has reopened. After discussions with the college authorities, the college was opened but only a few students turned up on the first day. Meanwhile, SFI announced an indefinite strike in the college. The SFI is continuing its strike demanding the arrest of those who hacked SFI unit secretary PA Abdul Naser. The conflict started in the college last Wednesday

SFI unit secretary and third-year history graduate student PA Abdul Nasser, a native of Manjeswaram in Kasaragod, was attacked in the college. SFI had alleged that KSU-fraternity workers were behind this. KSU also came forward alleging that the SFIs are attacking their leaders.

It was decided to close the college for an indefinite period as the tension between the two groups increased. After this, the college formed a special committee to investigate the incident. Both groups have lodged a complaint with the police.